AI Actor Tilly Norwood and the Impact of Cloud Infrastructure

Recently, we were introduced to actor Tilly Norwood, who happens to be an artificial intelligence (AI) model. According to the CEO of Particle6, Eline Van der Velden, the goal was to create the “next Scarlett Johansson.” Since then, there have been a few claims that Tilly’s introduction was just a marketing stunt and no production company is currently planning to cast AI actors for any projects.

Regardless of whether AI is far enough along to enable AI actors that are believable as human actors, Tilly’s creation has major implications for how artists and creatives around the world are credited for their work and how AI is trained using their experiences and likenesses.

Beneath those cultural debates lie equally provocative technical questions: What kind of technical infrastructure does it take to bring an AI model like Tilly to life? Could we ever scale a full roster of digital “A-listers” across film, advertising, and interactive media?

The short answer is that it would demand enormous, elastic computing power — the kind of capacity that only a mature cloud ecosystem can provide to support high-performance AI workloads.

Let’s take a look at where AI systems are today, the cloud workloads that synthetic personas demand, and what Tilly’s creation could mean for the future of software infrastructure.