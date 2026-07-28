Solve Multi-CDN Entitlement Drift with Edge Functions Without Losing Viewers

Most major streaming and media platforms run multi-CDN architectures. Multi-CDN offers both resilience and cost savings, and is the standard baseline architecture for global delivery.

But it also makes entitlement enforcement harder. Every time a viewer hits “Play,” the platform has to answer a simple question: Is this viewer allowed to access this stream, right now, through this CDN path? That decision is often enforced through access tokens, signed URLs, cookies, or other entitlement signals.

These are not AI tokens. They are authorization tokens that determine whether a viewer can watch, for how long, from where, and under what conditions.

For live content, those decisions need to be made accurately, consistently, and fast, often in less than 100 milliseconds. And in a multi-CDN environment, the decisions need to work the same way no matter which CDN serves the request. However, achieving this consistency presents significant operational challenges.

And the stakes are climbing. The global anti-piracy market is projected to grow from approximately US$210 million in 2024 to more than US$500 million by 2033, driven by AI-powered detection, increasing credential abuse, and the expansion of live and on-demand content. The losses are large: Piracy is on track to cost U.S. streaming services US$113 billion by 2027.

In the first blog post in this ongoing series, we argued that modern application logic belongs at the front door: the edge of the network that every request already crosses. Streaming entitlements are a textbook case. The cost of token logic that drifts between CDNs, revokes slowly, or enforces inconsistently across regions is a serious issue.

Let’s look at this consistency problem up close, then walk through three examples of how consistency is easier when token validation, revocation, and antipiracy enforcement move to the edge — all orchestrated by Akamai Functions.