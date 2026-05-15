Mini Shai-Hulud: The Worm Returns and Goes Public

On May 11, 2026, a new wave of the Shai-Hulud supply chain campaign hit the npm ecosystem by publishing malicious versions of packages across the TanStack dependency tree.

The attack was performed by hijacking legitimate release workflow through a continuous integration (CI) cache-poisoning attack and npm’s OpenID Connect (OIDC) publishing endpoint.

The campaign quickly expanded beyond TanStack to additional npm packages linked to Mistral AI, UiPath, OpenSearch, and others.

The next day, new GitHub repositories appeared to be hosting the source code of the malicious Shai-Hulud worm.

In this blog post, we analyze the newly released malware, examine how this attack wave differs from earlier waves, and provide mitigation recommendations for maintainers and organizations.

On May 11, 2026, TeamPCP continued its ongoing supply chain campaign by introducing a new payload in the form of a shai-hulud variant. In our previous blog post on this topic, we noted that the ransomware group Vect had announced a partnership with TeamPCP, hinting at a possible shift from credential theft toward large-scale extortion and ransomware operations.

This new campaign offers the first concrete signal that this shift may already be underway.