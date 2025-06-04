Sleeper Sound: LayerX Uncovers Malicious “Sleeper” Sound Management Extensions with Nearly 1.5 Million Users Worldwide

LayerX has discovered a network of browser extensions that appear to serve as ‘sleeper agents’ for future malicious activity. The extensions appear to have all been developed by the same person or group, waiting for their “marching order” to execute malicious code on unsuspecting users’ computers.

The extensions that LayerX has identified all seem to be focused on in-browser sound management. While the extensions attempt to disguise their common parameters (common code base, common external communication destinations, etc.), and try to demonstrate legitimate functionality, an analysis of the code reveals a very different story:

Common Code with Known Malicious Extensions: Common code patterns were found across these extensions that have previously been identified as malicious and taken off of the Chrome Web Store.

Common code patterns were found across these extensions that have previously been identified as malicious and taken off of the Chrome Web Store. Loading External Configuration Files to Execute Commands: The common code patterns enable the extension, among other capabilities, to execute remote instructions without those commands appearing in the codebase, thereby circumventing traditional code scanning techniques.

The common code patterns enable the extension, among other capabilities, to execute remote instructions without those commands appearing in the codebase, thereby circumventing traditional code scanning techniques. Opening Background Tabs and executing commands: This allows the extension to execute commands without the user knowing about it. Examples of such commands can be, for example, accessing an external URL and downloading malware.

This allows the extension to execute commands without the user knowing about it. Examples of such commands can be, for example, accessing an external URL and downloading malware. Communicating with Known Malicious URLs: The extensions communicate with external URLs, including known malicious domains.

The extensions communicate with external URLs, including known malicious domains. Traffic Encryption: The extensions also use encryption and base64 code obfuscation to encrypt external communications and obfuscate their behavior.

Needless to say, these capabilities do not appear to have any legitimate use in relation to the supposed function of the extensions.

Currently, LayerX has identified four such extensions (see below for full details), with over 1.2 million users worldwide. LayerX is also currently investigating several additional extensions that appear to be linked to this campaign. All extensions are still currently available on the Chrome Store.