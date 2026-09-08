Inside AI-Powered WAF Detections: Architecture and Safety Controls

In a March 2026 blog post, Danielle Walter introduced our vision for AI-powered web application firewall (WAF) detections within Akamai Adaptive Security Engine. From a security strategy standpoint, the value proposition is clear: Compress the window between a new threat emerging in the wild and its active mitigation across modern applications and APIs.

However, as security engineers and platform architects, we know that introducing autonomous AI into the critical path of live application traffic comes with significant engineering responsibility. An AI model that detects novel attack vectors is useless if it unreliably blocks legitimate banking transactions or checkout requests, introduces edge processing latency, or operates as a black box that unilaterally blocks valid customer traffic without explanation.

Here at Akamai, we view AI as an assistive force multiplier — an engine designed to automate the heavy lifting of global threat analysis while keeping security teams firmly in control. Our AI-powered WAF detection engine was built to accelerate defense cycles while maintaining deterministic reliability, safety, and zero production regressions through rigorous human-in-the-loop oversight.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss how our engineering team built safety, validation, and governance directly into our AI-powered WAF detection engine’s core architecture.