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Inside AI-Powered WAF Detections: Architecture and Safety Controls

September 08, 2026 by Akul Dewan

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Key takeaways

Decoupled threat architecture separates offline pattern discovery from active edge enforcement to prevent unvalidated AI models from directly touching live traffic.

A six-stage safety pipeline advances candidate rules through automated data sanitization, static backtesting, sandboxed shadow evaluations, and tiered network rollouts to eliminate zero-day risks.

Deterministic governance uses strict latency benchmarks, zero-tolerance false-positive testing, and real-time telemetry auto-rollbacks to protect application performance and business-critical transactions.

Human-in-the-loop oversight ensures that every candidate signature features inspectable, human-readable logic backed by continuous threat research sign-offs and auditable change logs.

In a March 2026 blog post, Danielle Walter introduced our vision for AI-powered web application firewall (WAF) detections within Akamai Adaptive Security Engine. From a security strategy standpoint, the value proposition is clear: Compress the window between a new threat emerging in the wild and its active mitigation across modern applications and APIs.

However, as security engineers and platform architects, we know that introducing autonomous AI into the critical path of live application traffic comes with significant engineering responsibility. An AI model that detects novel attack vectors is useless if it unreliably blocks legitimate banking transactions or checkout requests, introduces edge processing latency, or operates as a black box that unilaterally blocks valid customer traffic without explanation.

Here at Akamai, we view AI as an assistive force multiplier — an engine designed to automate the heavy lifting of global threat analysis while keeping security teams firmly in control. Our AI-powered WAF detection engine was built to accelerate defense cycles while maintaining deterministic reliability, safety, and zero production regressions through rigorous human-in-the-loop oversight.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss how our engineering team built safety, validation, and governance directly into our AI-powered WAF detection engine’s core architecture.

The architectural blueprint: Pipeline workflow

Our AI-powered WAF detection engine does not allow unvalidated AI outputs to touch live edge nodes. Instead, it decouples threat pattern discovery from active enforcement through a six-stage validation and rollout pipeline designed to include human oversight at every critical junction (Table):
 

StagePipeline phaseCore function and processingSafety and governance goalsStage output

1

Telemetry ingestion

Strict data isolation: Ingests worldwide request telemetry across applications and APIs, and segregates global traffic streams safely

Isolate data and contain traffic streams

Raw telemetry stream

2

Data cleanup and anonymization

Privacy by design: Scrubs sensitive parameters, secrets, and personal identifiers by applying multilayer anonymization

Prevent payload leakage and enable privacy and compliance verification

Sanitized and anonymized datasets

3

Assistive candidate generation

AI pattern analysis: Analyzes attack patterns globally and crafts necessary candidate rules within hours

Implement structured, inspectable attack prevention logic

Candidate protection rules

4

Governance and backtesting engine

Service-level objectives performance benchmarking: Verifies true positive signature efficacy, benchmarks edge latency, and tests false positives on benign traffic

Minimize false positive tolerance on benign traffic and strict latency checks

Backtested signatures

5

Pre-deployment inspection

Shadow validations: Evaluates candidate rules on live shadow traffic without dropping valid requests

Obtain real-world false positive verification and automated anomaly alerts

Shadow-validated rules

6

Edge deployment and telemetry

Controlled rollout with oversight: Executes gradual rollouts across edge network nodes

Employ multi-tier human evaluation and real-time telemetry auto-rollback

Active production protection

AI-powered WAF governance and deployment lifecycle — multi-stage validation, strict safety-first gates, and controlled edge rollout architecture.

Detailed stage breakdown: How safety is enforced at every stage

To guarantee deterministic performance and quality, we enforce a six-stage validation pipeline:

  1. Telemetry ingestion

  2. Data cleanup and anonymization

  3. Assistive candidate generation

  4. Governance and backtesting engine

  5. Pre-deployment inspection

  6. Edge deployment and telemetry

Stage 1: Telemetry ingestion

Our ingestion data pipeline enforces strict data isolation. It also enforces security measures in transit and at rest. Before any downstream analysis occurs, role-based access control (RBAC) securely partitions and guards raw telemetry. 

Access to each partition is restricted exclusively to authorized processes, gated by both explicit customer consent and authenticated process approvals.

Stage 2: Data cleanup and anonymization

Before any request telemetry reaches our models (for training or inference), incoming data passes through multiple layers of automated sanitization and anonymization. 

The goal is to identify and scrub personal data, sensitive application parameters, and customer-specific secrets to prevent data leaks and eliminate model contamination risks.

Stage 3: Assistive candidate generation

Our AI-powered WAF detection engine rapidly analyzes global network streams to inspect repeated patterns of attacks that are globally visible across our infrastructure. 

Historically, a static rule takes weeks to investigate, craft, and validate. Our AI models analyze emerging attacks and probing vectors, generate human-readable, structured candidate protection that security analysts can easily inspect and understand.

Stage 4: Governance and backtesting engine

Before any candidate rule can leave the generation engine, they are subjected to a rigorous, three-pronged backtesting suite:

  1. True positive efficacy inspection: The engine verifies that the candidate rule successfully blocks the primary attack payload as well as its variants. Optimization algorithms are applied to target and neutralize similar attacks.

  2. Latency impact/service level objectives benchmarking: Every candidate signature is run against a standardized benchmark dataset to measure execution speed and minimize latency degradation on edge hardware.

  3. False positive testing: Candidate rules are backtested against massive amounts of known benign traffic to confirm that valid user requests remain unaffected.

Stage 5: Pre-deployment inspection

Candidates that clear static backtesting are further tested against current, real-world traffic obtained from the network. This validation occurs in a sandboxed, high-fidelity environment that mirrors production compute constraints, so as to prevent detection bias or timing differentials.

  • Zero-tolerance false positive enforcement: Shadow evaluation verifies real-world efficacy and can enforce a strict zero-tolerance threshold for false positives.

  • Automated anomaly alerting: If the candidate produces metrics or trigger counts that stray beyond normal operational parameters, the pipeline immediately halts the rule and raises an alert for Threat Research and AI Engineering teams to manually inspect them.

Stage 6: Edge deployment and telemetry

When a rule is approved for production deployment, our network never receives the entire update simultaneously. Instead, we perform a gradual and monitored rollout across our global network:

  • Tiered rollout controls: Rollouts advance through distinct impact tiers, strictly regulated by automated telemetry tracking and the vital oversight of expert human evaluation.

  • Continuous edge telemetry: As the rollout percentage increases, real-time edge metrics monitor execution frequency, block distribution, and request latency.

Real-time monitoring and autonomous rollbacks

Governance extends beyond initial deployment. Once an AI-generated detection logic is active in the Adaptive Security Engine, our edge platform’s runtime telemetry continuously safeguards system performance via:

  • Anomaly containment: If an active protection rule experiences an unexpected surge in triggers or other negative-performance shifts in production, the Akamai edge platform can use multiple mechanisms to ensure stability of edge operations or even trigger an instant rollback. 

  • Auditability and visibility: Every automated gate, candidate iteration, and human threat research sign-off is recorded in an auditable log. Human security experts fully inspect, override, and log all AI-generated logic, providing security teams with full transparency into how protection rules evolved.

The result: Velocity backed by rigor

Deploying AI in application security is not about surrendering control to an algorithm; it is about providing security teams with the speed needed to match modern threat actors without sacrificing safety or control. 

Our AI-powered WAF detection engine allows us to deliver security against emerging threats within hours — without sacrificing performance or reliability — by combining global pattern detection, strict backtesting, shadow traffic validation, and gradual percentage network rollouts.

As threat actors leverage automation to iterate attack techniques, security solutions must evolve. With our AI-powered WAF detections, you get the speed of modern machine learning backed by rigorous engineering controls.

To explore our latest WAF capabilities, read our product documentation or our previous post.

Read documentation

About the Author(s)

Akul Dewan

Akul Dewan

Akul Dewan is a Senior Product Architect at Akamai, specializing in AI-driven security innovation for App & API Protector. With a career focused on translating cutting-edge machine learning research into production-grade security systems, Akul has pioneered the application of natural language processing and generative AI to web application threat detection — work that powers the AI-powered WAF detection engine described in this post. He is passionate about building security systems that give defenders the speed of modern AI without sacrificing human oversight or operational reliability. Akul holds a Master of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Georgia. Outside of work, Akul enjoys exploring new cuisines and restaurants.

See Author bio

Tags

Security
AI
App & API Protector

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