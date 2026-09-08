Inside AI-Powered WAF Detections: Architecture and Safety Controls

Akul Dewan
Akul Dewan is a Senior Product Architect at Akamai, specializing in AI-driven security innovation for App & API Protector. With a career focused on translating cutting-edge machine learning research into production-grade security systems, Akul has pioneered the application of natural language processing and generative AI to web application threat detection — work that powers the AI-powered WAF detection engine described in this post. He is passionate about building security systems that give defenders the speed of modern AI without sacrificing human oversight or operational reliability. Akul holds a Master of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Georgia. Outside of work, Akul enjoys exploring new cuisines and restaurants.