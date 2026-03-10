Build Transformative Security with AI-Powered WAF Detections

Cyberattacks are growing smarter and more relentless. In today’s environment, threat actors leverage AI to scale attacks across multiple vectors, automate reconnaissance, and iterate on exploit techniques at machine speed.

At Akamai, we’ve always met that evolution head-on.

Akamai Adaptive Security Engine is at the core of Akamai App & API Protector and delivers automated, accurate, and regularly updated protections powered by machine learning, global intelligence, and expert threat research — forming one of the industry’s most advanced web application and API protection (WAAP) defenses.

Today, we’re building on that foundation to prepare for the fast-changing tomorrow.