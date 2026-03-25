Akamai Leads the Way: 2026 GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation

Despite its benefits, microsegmentation has historically been difficult to implement at scale.
Security teams often struggle to map application dependencies, design policies safely, and enforce controls without disrupting critical business operations. These challenges have caused many segmentation initiatives to stall before they reach meaningful enforcement.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation approaches this problem by providing deep visibility into how applications communicate, along with tools that help translate observed behavior into easy-to-apply microsegmentation policy.
By understanding application communication at the process level, organizations can validate policies and move from visibility to enforcement more confidently and with less operational risk.