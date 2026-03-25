Akamai Leads the Way: 2026 GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation

Security leaders are increasingly adopting a simple mindset: Assume breach.

Attackers today move quickly once inside a network, using automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted techniques to discover systems, escalate privileges, and spread laterally across environments. Stopping every intrusion is no longer realistic. What matters most is containing attacks before they become enterprise-wide incidents.

That’s why microsegmentation is a critical control for modern security programs.

Industry analysts are increasingly recognizing this shift as well, which is why we are thrilled that in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation report, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover. Akamai is also positioned closest to the center of the Radar, reflecting our ability to balance strong execution along with a rapid pace of innovation.