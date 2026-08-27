Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Akamai’s Customer-First Approach to Application Protection Costs

August 27, 2026 by Danielle Walter

Share

The actual cost of application security extends well beyond the subscription itself. Deployment, migration, operational overhead, and cost predictability all influence the long-term value of a security investment. Many organizations assume that the industry's most advanced application security platform must also be the most expensive. We take a different approach. 

Akamai has designed its commercial approach to reduce financial surprises, simplify migrations, and help organizations invest in stronger security with confidence.

Application security without unnecessary financial barriers

Cyberthreats don't wait for the next budget cycle. Organizations are expected to protect an ever-expanding application landscape while managing fixed budgets, evolving business priorities, and increasing pressure to demonstrate return on investment. The challenge isn't deciding whether stronger application security is needed — it's deploying it without creating unnecessary financial or operational barriers.

At Akamai, we've built our commercial approach around a simple principle: Organizations should be able to deploy the protection they need today while choosing the pricing model, transition program, and commercial path that best aligns with their business. 

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, we provide programs that help customers adopt the Akamai Application Protection Platform with greater flexibility, predictability, and long-term value (Figure).

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, we provide programs that help customers adopt the Akamai Application Protection Platform with greater flexibility, predictability, and long-term value (Figure).
Akamai Application Protection Platform pricing programs offer greater flexibility, predictability, and long-term value
Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, we provide programs that help customers adopt the Akamai Application Protection Platform with greater flexibility, predictability, and long-term value (Figure).

Flexible pricing that works the way your business operates

Every organization has a unique approach to their interactive digital customer experiences. A global retailer, software as a service (SaaS) provider, and financial institution may all have vastly different traffic patterns and traffic goals, making a single pricing model impractical.

That's why we offer two straightforward pricing models for application and API protection. Customers can choose the approach that best aligns with how their applications are delivered and how they prefer to budget. They can choose:

  • Per-GB pricing. Provides transparent, tiered pricing for organizations that prefer bandwidth-based consumption

  • Request-based pricing. Aligns costs directly to protected application requests, making it well suited for organizations that measure application use differently

In addition to flexible consumption models, Akamai's commercial approach is designed to scale with your business. Volume-based pricing and multisolution pricing are also commonly available, making it easier for organizations to expand their application security strategy as their needs grow.

As our Application Protection Platform continues to evolve, we're simplifying the customer experience across the platform — including how capabilities are licensed and billed. 

Programs that make it easier to get started

The cost of adopting a new security platform doesn’t end with the software itself. Professional services, policy migration, administrator training, and operational overhead can all become barriers that delay projects and postpone security improvements. Our onboarding programs are designed to remove that friction and help organizations realize value sooner.

To help customers accelerate adoption, we offer programs that may include:

By reducing the financial and operational barriers to migration, these programs help organizations choose the security platform that's right for their business — not simply the one that's easiest to adopt. Security teams can focus on strengthening protection, reducing risk, and enabling the business to innovate with confidence.

Protection from attack-driven overage fees

Organizations shouldn't have to budget for the cost of being attacked. Your security partner should help you mitigate attacks without turning malicious traffic into an unexpected billing event. When pricing is tied directly to malicious traffic volume, organizations can face unexpected charges simply because they were the target of an attack.

That's why we offer our Cost Protection Program (formerly called Zero Overage Fee). Customers are protected from any overage fees associated with qualifying distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, providing greater financial predictability during periods of malicious traffic. 

Rather than turning an attack into an unexpected billing event, the program lets security teams focus on maintaining uptime, protecting users, and restoring business operations.

More value from a single platform

Price comparisons often focus on the initial software license, but that only tells part of the story. A more meaningful comparison looks at what organizations receive before they need to purchase additional products or services.

The Akamai Application Protection Platform brings together industry-leading application protection capabilities, including delivery and performance, within a single platform:

The value extends beyond security controls. Customers also gain access to a growing set of operational capabilities that help security teams work more efficiently, including:

  • Security Hub, providing a unified view of security posture, recommendations, and platform insights

  • Web Security Analytics, offering detailed visibility into attacks, trends, and application traffic

  • Attack Insights, helping teams quickly understand attack campaigns and prioritize response

  • AI Assistant, accelerating investigations, simplifying administration, and helping teams get more value from the platform

Customers also benefit from valuable platform entitlements such as Site Shield, Akamai EdgeWorkers, Akamai Image & Video Manager, Akamai mPulse Lite, integrated content delivery, and a 100% availability SLA. Together, these capabilities help reduce operational complexity while delivering greater value from a single platform.

As organizations expand their adoption of Akamai, they can also benefit from platform pricing that reflects the value of consolidating additional security capabilities with a single trusted security provider.

A commercial model designed around customers

Every organization's security journey is different. Some are replacing legacy infrastructure, others are consolidating vendors, and many are preparing applications and APIs for an AI-driven future. Their commercial needs are just as diverse.

That's why we’ve built programs that support organizations at every stage of that journey. Flexible pricing models, transition assistance, platform incentives, predictable renewals, and protection from unexpected attack-related costs all reflect the same philosophy: Application security should be straightforward to adopt, straightforward to budget, and straightforward to grow.

Strong security shouldn't require organizations to compromise because of commercial complexity. By combining enterprise-grade protection with customer-focused programs, we help organizations invest in the security they need today while building a platform that grows with them tomorrow.

Learn more

Your budget shouldn't come between your organization and stronger application security. Learn how Akamai's cost protection programs and customer offers can help you get started with a limited-time offer.

Get started

About the Author(s)

Danielle Walter

Danielle Walter

Danielle Walter is an active advocate of IT professionals worldwide, leading their organizations’ growth through innovative IT transformation. She was a subject matter expert on messaging/branding for cloud providers before specializing in security. She enjoys collaborating on thought leadership within the industry and speaking at events. As a certified sommelier, Danielle savors her free time by exploring new wine, food, and destinations.

See Author bio

Tags

Security
Edge DNS
App & API Protector
Bot Manager
mPulse
Image & Video Manager
EdgeWorkers
Managed Security Services
Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Account Protector
Content Protector

Related Blogs

Security teams can create client-side rules directly inside application protection security policies — where they configure WAF rules.
Security teams can create client-side rules directly inside application protection security policies — where they configure WAF rules.
Security

Unifying Client-Side Protection in Akamai Application Protection Platform

September 17, 2026Boris Kirzner

Protect web apps from browser-side threats. Akamai Application Protection Platform now unifies client-side rules and WAAP controls in a single console.

Read more
Customers gave the product an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and a 92% Willingness to Recommend rate as of May 2026.
Customers gave the product an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and a 92% Willingness to Recommend rate as of May 2026.
Security

Akamai a Strong Performer in 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Report for SEB

September 15, 2026Eyal Arazi

Read why Akamai was recognized as a Strong Performer in the new Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for the Secure Enterprise Browsers category.

Read more
AI Assistant for Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams move faster from event review to investigation and response.
AI Assistant for Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams move faster from event review to investigation and response.
AI

Introducing AI Assistant for Akamai Web Security Analytics

September 10, 2026Ofir Moskovich

Discover how AI Assistant for Akamai Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams investigate events faster and take guided action with natural language.

Read more