Akamai’s Customer-First Approach to Application Protection Costs

Price comparisons often focus on the initial software license, but that only tells part of the story. A more meaningful comparison looks at what organizations receive before they need to purchase additional products or services.
The Akamai Application Protection Platform brings together industry-leading application protection capabilities, including delivery and performance, within a single platform:
The value extends beyond security controls. Customers also gain access to a growing set of operational capabilities that help security teams work more efficiently, including:
Security Hub, providing a unified view of security posture, recommendations, and platform insights
Web Security Analytics, offering detailed visibility into attacks, trends, and application traffic
Attack Insights, helping teams quickly understand attack campaigns and prioritize response
AI Assistant, accelerating investigations, simplifying administration, and helping teams get more value from the platform
Customers also benefit from valuable platform entitlements such as Site Shield, Akamai EdgeWorkers, Akamai Image & Video Manager, Akamai mPulse Lite, integrated content delivery, and a 100% availability SLA. Together, these capabilities help reduce operational complexity while delivering greater value from a single platform.
As organizations expand their adoption of Akamai, they can also benefit from platform pricing that reflects the value of consolidating additional security capabilities with a single trusted security provider.