Akamai’s Customer-First Approach to Application Protection Costs

Flexible pricing that works the way your business operates

Every organization has a unique approach to their interactive digital customer experiences. A global retailer, software as a service (SaaS) provider, and financial institution may all have vastly different traffic patterns and traffic goals, making a single pricing model impractical.

That's why we offer two straightforward pricing models for application and API protection. Customers can choose the approach that best aligns with how their applications are delivered and how they prefer to budget. They can choose:

Per-GB pricing . Provides transparent, tiered pricing for organizations that prefer bandwidth-based consumption

Request-based pricing. Aligns costs directly to protected application requests, making it well suited for organizations that measure application use differently

In addition to flexible consumption models, Akamai's commercial approach is designed to scale with your business. Volume-based pricing and multisolution pricing are also commonly available, making it easier for organizations to expand their application security strategy as their needs grow.

As our Application Protection Platform continues to evolve, we're simplifying the customer experience across the platform — including how capabilities are licensed and billed.