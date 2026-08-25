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The New Face of Financial Fraud: AI-Powered Brand Abuse

August 25, 2026 by Sandra Murphy

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Key takeaways

Threat actors harness AI to clone bank user interfaces (UIs), generate localized phishing, and deploy lookalike domains instantly.

Traditional, manual brand protection can no longer keep pace with rapid, automated campaign iteration.

Akamai Brand Guardian counters AI-driven abuse through real-time detection, risk-based prioritization, and automated takedowns.

Integrated workflows eliminate analyst alert fatigue while delivering audit-ready proof for legal and regulatory compliance.

Financial institutions have spent years hardening their networks, applications, and APIs. But attackers have moved to a layer that most cybersecurity programs don't fully own: the brand itself, including the login page, the customer support flow, and the “activate your card” link that customers click from their phones.

Our brand protection researchers have observed a pattern across the financial services industry that should concern security and fraud leaders: coordinated, well-resourced campaigns that go far beyond typosquatted domain names. These operations clone application logic, harvest payment data at scale, and impersonate executives — all while hiding behind infrastructure designed specifically to outrun takedown requests.

AI-powered fraud — including cloned login pages, fake banking apps, and executive deepfakes — is now one of the fastest-growing forms of cyberthreats targeting financial institutions. This rapidly expanding type of fraud increases losses and erodes the customer trust that banks depend on. AI has changed both the scale and the sophistication of these attacks, and fraud prevention strategies built for a slower era of manual, one-off scams are struggling to keep up.

6 brand abuse threats facing financial institutions

Financial institutions face six distinct categories of brand abuse, each targeting a different part of the customer relationship:

  1. Credential phishing and application routing clones 

  2. Carding and payment data harvesting 

  3. Investment scams and pig butchering networks 

  4. Executive impersonation 

  5. Fake financial utilities 

  6. Evasive infrastructure

Credential phishing and application routing clones

Attackers don't just copy a login page's look with credential phishing and application routing clones; they replicate the underlying route structure of a bank's real application, down to specific URL paths. 

As a result, the phishing kit can proxy live traffic to the legitimate site while quietly logging usernames, passwords, and one-time multi-factor authentication (MFA) codes in real time. The result is account takeover that's difficult to distinguish from a normal login.

Carding and payment data harvesting

With carding and payment data harvesting, purpose-built scripts embedded in fake banking or “customer service” pages capture card numbers, expiration dates, CVVs, and billing details. They then automatically validate which cards are still active. Validated cards are then used immediately or bundled into dumps for resale.

Investment scams and pig butchering networks

In investment scams and pig butchering networks, clusters of near-identical domains, often built on cheap top-level domains, present fabricated trading dashboards showing inflated returns. Victims are recruited through social engineering and told they owe “taxes” or “fees” before they can withdraw their money, and their capital never returns.

Executive impersonation

Stolen photos, fabricated quotes, and increasingly AI-generated deepfakes of real executives lend false credibility to fraudulent investment pitches. Executive impersonations exploit the trust that banks have taken years to build.

Fake financial utilities

Tools like a bogus “bank statement to Excel” converter look like helpful conveniences. But when customers upload real statements containing account numbers and balances, the “service” harvests the data while returning a broken or fake file.

Evasive infrastructure

Attackers stay one step ahead of static blocklists and keyword scanners with dynamic DNS providers, decentralized hosting like InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), and subdomain naming tricks (e.g., prepending a real brand name onto an unrelated root domain). In turn, these can extend the length of live campaigns.

How is AI accelerating brand abuse in financial services?

AI-powered fraud is accelerating brand abuse within the financial services industry by enabling attackers to generate convincing fakes and deploy them at an unprecedented scale.

While none of these tactics are new, AI vastly speeds up execution:

  • Generative AI easily produces pixel-accurate clones of a bank's UI and convincing executive deepfakes. 

  • Large language models (LLMs) can now generate natural-sounding, localized phishing copy and social engineering scripts at a rate that no human team could match manually. 

  • Automated tools scrape a legitimate site's structure, replicate its routing paths, and deploy functional clones in minutes. 

The same machine-driven approach that scans for exposed DNS records or subdomains can just as easily scan for brand assets that are ripe for cloning, then spin up infrastructure across dozens of lookalike domains simultaneously.

The practical effect is that a single threat actor can now run what used to require an entire team, and can iterate on a campaign in near real time before defenders start to catch on.

What are the business impacts of brand abuse on banks?

Brand abuse, and the financial fraud it enables, costs financial institutions in four consistent ways: revenue loss, brand trust erosion, increased fraud-response costs, and the operational burden on security teams.

  • Revenue loss. Every successful account takeover or validated card dump represents fraud losses, chargebacks, and reimbursement obligations that go straight to the bottom line.

  • Brand trust erosion. Customers who fall for a cloned login page or an executive deepfake don't blame the attacker first; they blame the bank. Once trust is damaged, it is expensive to rebuild.

  • Increased fraud-response costs. Investigation, remediation, customer notification, and card reissuance all carry real costs, and they scale directly with the volume of active campaigns.

  • Operational burden. Security and brand protection teams are left manually hunting for lookalike domains, filing takedown requests one at a time, and repeatedly fighting the same battle as attackers spin up new infrastructure faster than legacy processes can respond.

Why does defending against AI-powered brand abuse require an AI-powered defense?

Defending against AI-powered brand abuse requires AI-powered detection and automated takedown workflows because manual monitoring can't match the speed at which attackers now operate.

Manual monitoring and reactive takedown requests were built for a slower era of brand abuse —  one domain or phishing kit at a time. That approach doesn't hold up against adversaries who can generate and deploy new campaigns continuously and adapt the moment a takedown lands. Matching that pace requires a defense that operates at the same speed and scale as the threat by: 

  • Continuously scanning the open, deep, and dark webs for brand abuse

  • Using AI to recognize cloned assets and routing patterns rather than relying on static rulesets

  • Automating the takedown workflow so response time is measured in hours, not weeks

What does Akamai Brand Guardian do?

Akamai Brand Guardian is a new AI-driven brand protection solution, built to detect and take down brand abuse across the same surfaces that attackers are already exploiting. Rather than treating brand protection as a separate, manual discipline, Brand Guardian applies AI-driven detection across cloned login flows, typosquat clusters, executive impersonation, and fake utility sites. It pairs that detection with automated takedown workflows designed to match the speed of modern threats.

Key benefits for financial institutions include:

  • Faster takedowns. Automated, AI-assisted takedown workflows shrink the time between detection and resolution, limiting how long cloned login pages or carding scripts stay live and reducing the fraud windows that attackers depend on.

  • Broad attack surface coverage. Detection spans the open web, social media, email, app stores, and the dark web, covering everything from dynamic DNS infrastructure and decentralized hosting to fake mobile banking apps and impersonation ads pushing investment scams — surfacing threats that traditional domain blocklists routinely miss.

  • High-precision detection. Fraud and brand protection teams at banks are already stretched thin. Brand Guardian's AI models are tuned for accuracy, so takedown actions target confirmed abuse to eliminate false positives that need manual review and prevent alert fatigue for already stretched security teams.

  • Risk-based prioritization. Not every lookalike domain carries the same risk. By feeding brand-abuse findings into a risk management workflow, Brand Guardian helps security and legal teams focus first on the campaigns most likely to drive account takeover or card fraud, rather than triaging everything as equally urgent.

  • Integrated compliance and legal workflows. Detection and enforcement are integrated into a single system rather than scattered across manual searches and spreadsheets, providing a consistent, documented audit trail of abuse and takedown activity for legal counsel, registrars, regulators, and auditors.

Together, these capabilities make Brand Guardian a fraud prevention tool as much as a brand protection one, closing a gap that traditional cybersecurity tools weren’t built to cover.

Get started

Brand Guardian gives financial institutions AI-powered detection and faster takedowns to counter AI-powered brand abuse. Brand abuse against financial institutions isn't slowing down, and the tools attackers use are only getting more capable. Understanding where your brand is being cloned, impersonated, or exploited is the first step toward protecting your organization.

Contact your Akamai representative or request a demo to learn more about how Brand Guardian can help your team see and shut down brand abuse before it reaches your customers.

Request a demo

About the Author(s)

Sandra Murphy

Sandra Murphy

Sandra Murphy is a Product Marketing Manager on the Infrastructure Marketing Team who helps promote Akamai’s portfolio of security solutions. Her previous experience includes marketing and product management roles in the telecommunications industry.

See Author bio

Tags

Brand Guardian
Security
Artificial Intelligence
AI

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