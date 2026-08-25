The New Face of Financial Fraud: AI-Powered Brand Abuse

Financial institutions have spent years hardening their networks, applications, and APIs. But attackers have moved to a layer that most cybersecurity programs don't fully own: the brand itself, including the login page, the customer support flow, and the “activate your card” link that customers click from their phones.

Our brand protection researchers have observed a pattern across the financial services industry that should concern security and fraud leaders: coordinated, well-resourced campaigns that go far beyond typosquatted domain names. These operations clone application logic, harvest payment data at scale, and impersonate executives — all while hiding behind infrastructure designed specifically to outrun takedown requests.

AI-powered fraud — including cloned login pages, fake banking apps, and executive deepfakes — is now one of the fastest-growing forms of cyberthreats targeting financial institutions. This rapidly expanding type of fraud increases losses and erodes the customer trust that banks depend on. AI has changed both the scale and the sophistication of these attacks, and fraud prevention strategies built for a slower era of manual, one-off scams are struggling to keep up.