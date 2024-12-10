Bot Reporting: 4 Key Differences to Consider

Bad bots are on the rise, perpetrating a variety of malicious activities, including credential stuffing, inventory hoarding, scraping, and more. Implementing robust bot management to detect and mitigate bad bots is a crucial step to protect your business and your customers from today’s advanced, automated bot threats.

Just as important to consider, however, is that bot reporting can provide visibility and insight into the details of attacks and bot requests so that your organization can make strategic decisions about its security posture and maintain effective protection — even as bots evolve and attackers change.

In this blog post, we’ll take a more detailed look at Akamai’s approach to bot reporting and how it offers some important advantages for organizations that are looking to level up their bot defenses.