Enhancing Public Sector Cybersecurity with Akamai API Security

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are the backbone of digital transformation in the public sector, enabling seamless service delivery, data sharing, and improved citizen experiences. However, this growing reliance on APIs also expands the attack surface, making API security a critical priority for government agencies.

Akamai's API security solution, integrated within its broader web and application security solutions, helps federal agencies identify, protect, and monitor API traffic in real time. With built-in threat intelligence, automated runtime anomaly detection, and integration with Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) frameworks, Akamai ensures that APIs remain secure while maintaining high performance and scalability.