LayerX Reveals 40+ Malicious Browser Extensions

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

LayerX has identified over 40 malicious browser extensions that are part of three distinct phishing campaigns.

The initial detection of this campaign was done by the DomainTools Intelligence (DTI) team, who identified a list of suspicious domains that were communicating with browser extensions masquerading as legitimate brands. However, while the research by DTI provided a list of malicious domains, it did not identify the full list of individual malicious extensions.

Building on DTI’s initial research, LayerX investigated the flagged URLs to unearth the actual Chrome extension metadata. By analyzing the associated extension pages, LayerX has been able to identify:

Extension IDs

Extension Names

The publishers behind them

Extension meta-data such as publication date, last software update, etc.

This investigation revealed 40+ malicious extensions, many of which are still live on the Google Chrome Store.

The full list of extensions is provided at the bottom of this post.