Mapping Today’s Nonhuman Interactions Requires a Better Radar

Steven Schiffer
Steven Schiffer is a Principal Enterprise Security Architect at Akamai.
The population within your enterprise network is quietly exploding.
Nonhuman identities — ranging from autonomous coding bots to agents used for administrative tasks — are multiplying faster than security teams can issue credentials. Unfortunately, most organizations still use high-level application logs to manage all this new traffic. And while these logs record intent, they do not explain the actual network connections that were established to complete a task.
That lack of context is creating new network vulnerabilities. As agents communicate across unstructured channels, query public code repositories, and traverse internal boundaries, traditional perimeter defenses leave internal traffic unmonitored.
To secure this dynamic ecosystem, organizations need to start at the foundational network layer. They need a radar system.
While microsegmentation is often thought of as a way to limit lateral movement by threat actors in the event of a breach, it is also a powerful visibility tool. Microsegmentation at Layers 3 and 4 (the network and transport layers) can act as a radar system to map nonhuman interactions, identify shadow AI infrastructure, establish behavioral baselines, and enforce precise operational governance.
One needn’t look for long to see how quickly nonhuman interactions can wiggle free. Running six local agents on a single Mac mini in my own home office, I quickly discovered how difficult these interactions are to govern. Even in a compact environment like mine, keeping those agents pinned strictly to their assigned knowledge base required constant tuning. When left to themselves, they naturally attempted to query outside resources or cross boundaries to complete prompts faster.
In an enterprise environment housing thousands of autonomous agents, this behavioral drift expands exponentially — and dangerously.
It’s only going to get harder. Nonhuman identities outnumber human identities by roughly 45 to 1 in standard corporate networks, according to research by the Cloud Security Alliance. This growth introduces several complex flow patterns including:
Agent-to-agent “talkativeness”: Unstructured interagent communication lacks standardized communication protocols, leaving agent traffic invisible to standard application-layer gateways.
Unsanctioned external callouts: Autonomous agents routinely reach out to public code repositories, open APIs, or third-party data sources to fulfill tasks, which introduces silent supply-chain risks.
Fragmented knowledge bases: Departmental retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) servers and local Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations — such as isolated setups between accounting and engineering — create sprawling, undocumented communication paths across internal networks.
Whether you’re managing six local agents on a home setup or thousands across a hybrid network, constant monitoring is a must. Fortunately, the tools to do it are available and easier to implement than you might think.
Radar systems do not rely on a pilot’s stated flight plan; they track the physical aircraft moving through airspace. Similarly, evaluating agent security requires capturing operational reality alongside intent.
Microsegmentation acts as a continuous radar sweep across your internal network, giving security teams lower-level visibility before agents stray beyond their guardrails. It provides insights into:
Intent vs. reality: Application logs document what an agent intended to do. Microsegmentation telemetry displays the connections established across ports and protocols in real time.
Process-level mapping: By tracking traffic down to the specific process, port, and service destination, microsegmentation delivers clarity across cloud, data center, and hybrid environments.
Shadow AI infrastructure: Like identifying unflagged aircraft in monitored airspace, automated traffic discovery exposes unmapped agent connections, ad-hoc vector databases, and unauthorized local large language model (LLM) testbeds before they create vulnerabilities.
The visibility that microsegmentation provides is still just a starting point.To move effectively from initial visibility to full protection, security teams must follow a deliberate, four-step lifecycle.
The first step is passive flow mapping, deploying microsegmentation to observe nonhuman traffic and map application dependencies and interagent communication channels, without interrupting active business operations.
Next, security teams need to create an informed policy design. That requires applying historical and real-time network maps to define legitimate operational baselines for specific agent roles, departmental knowledge bases, and API destinations.
From there, organizations need surgical enforcement; that is, to actively contain threats once the radar system has identified an intruder. They need active policy enforcement with the ability to deploy precise kill switches with high confidence, while avoiding accidental disruptions to critical automated workflows.
Finally, any security incident requires a forensic postmortem. When an agent slips its harness or encounters prompt injection, lower-level flow logs supply an unalterable forensic timeline of events. Much like reviewing radar tracking data after an aviation incident, security teams should immediately map every asset, database, and MCP touched during an event to determine the exact blast radius and the scope of the breach.
You can’t contain what you can’t see. Microsegmentation serves as both an indispensable radar system to map complex interactions and a precision control mechanism to enforce policy boundaries. Lower-level network visibility gives security leaders the confidence to embrace autonomous AI adoption while maintaining complete operational governance.
Learn how Akamai helps meet Anthropic’s new guidelines for securing AI agents.