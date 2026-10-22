Mapping Today’s Nonhuman Interactions Requires a Better Radar

The population within your enterprise network is quietly exploding.

Nonhuman identities — ranging from autonomous coding bots to agents used for administrative tasks — are multiplying faster than security teams can issue credentials. Unfortunately, most organizations still use high-level application logs to manage all this new traffic. And while these logs record intent, they do not explain the actual network connections that were established to complete a task.

That lack of context is creating new network vulnerabilities. As agents communicate across unstructured channels, query public code repositories, and traverse internal boundaries, traditional perimeter defenses leave internal traffic unmonitored.

To secure this dynamic ecosystem, organizations need to start at the foundational network layer. They need a radar system.

While microsegmentation is often thought of as a way to limit lateral movement by threat actors in the event of a breach, it is also a powerful visibility tool. Microsegmentation at Layers 3 and 4 (the network and transport layers) can act as a radar system to map nonhuman interactions, identify shadow AI infrastructure, establish behavioral baselines, and enforce precise operational governance.