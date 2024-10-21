How In-Person Meetings Fast-Tracked Our vPPA Negotiations in Europe

In-person meetings also allow for greater efficiency. Although virtual meetings are convenient, require less coordination, and have far less of an emissions impact from a sustainability lens, they often spread out over weeks or months, with follow-up sessions needed for clarity and continued discussion.

Occasionally, time can help with negotiations; in those cases, virtual meetings can be superior to in-person meetings. However, our time in Amsterdam allowed us to concentrate our efforts into just a few days, compressing months of virtual discussions into a much shorter period on our first turn of the PPA documents.

I realized that by listening to my instincts and pushing the unconventional idea of gathering all key stakeholders in one place, we avoided the three months or more of potential delays that often come with fragmented conversations. We tackled the list of complex issues head-on in real time, without the pauses and disjointedness that can arise from juggling time zones and conflicting schedules.

Everyone was fully present and engaged and that focus helped us progress much faster than if we had taken the virtual route. The result was a more productive series of meetings that provided a clear path forward for future virtual discussions to finalize the entirety of the contract.