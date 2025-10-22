Navigating the Next Chapter in Corporate Renewable Energy

Powering one of the world's largest online platforms comes with a significant responsibility to do so sustainably. For the past decade, Akamai has actively funded new wind and solar projects across the United States and Europe, a strategy central to our goal of reaching 100% renewable energy and net-zero emissions by 2030.

We have primarily been funding these projects with virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs). These financial agreements are the cornerstone of our sustainability efforts and provide the necessary investment to add new clean power to the grids that support our global platform.

In simple terms, a VPPA is a long-term financial agreement, typically spanning 10 to 15 years, that provides price certainty for renewable energy.

Our strategy is to select projects in regions where the creation of new clean energy capacity can have the greatest positive impact on lowering the carbon intensity of the targeted local grid. This approach ensures that our investment supports the broader energy transition and contributes to a more diverse and resilient power system.