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Build AI apps and agents on Akamai Cloud

Try guided projects for AI agents, MCP servers, LLM chatbots, and RAG applications. Get US$100 in cloud credit to deploy your first eligible project.

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Choose your first build

Choose what you want to build. Each project includes working code, an architecture overview, prerequisites, and guided deployment steps.

agent.deploy() OpenClaw + cloud

Move an AI agent from your laptop to the cloud

Run an OpenClaw agent on Akamai Cloud using a preconfigured application and Terraform deployment.

 

OpenClaw · Cloud compute · Terraform

 

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chatbot.launch() edge + GPU

Build an edge-accelerated LLM chatbot

Serve a chatbot at the edge, run an open source model on dedicated GPU compute, and cache repeated answers.

 

Akamai Functions · Spin · Ollama · GPU

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mcp.serve() WebAssembly + Functions

Build a serverless MCP server

Build a Decision Log MCP server with WebAssembly and Spin, then deploy it with Akamai Functions.

 

MCP · WebAssembly · Spin · Akamai Functions

 

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rag app code command lines

Build a RAG application with your own data

Upload documents, retrieve relevant passages, and generate answers with citations using an application on LKE.


Python · LangGraph · PostgreSQL · LKE

 

View project

Deploy once. Run everywhere.

See how quickly a developer can move from local code to a working global deployment with Spin and Akamai Functions.

Watch video (2:43)

Cloud built for AI. Logic at the edge.

Build with open tools, run workloads closer to users, and keep latency and costs predictable.

Build with familiar tools

Use Kubernetes, containers, WebAssembly, Spin, KServe, and other open technologies.

 

Run inference close to users

Place applications, inference, and logic closer to users, data, and devices.

 

Use the right compute

Run demanding workloads in the cloud and lightweight logic and routing at the edge.

Keep costs predictable

Scale with transparent pricing and low-cost data transfer across Akamai Cloud.

From project to deployment

Choose a project, set up your account, and follow the guided path to your first deployment.

Choose

Select the AI project that matches what you want to build.

Create

Set up and verify your Akamai Cloud account to receive US$100 in cloud credit.*

Sign up

Deploy

Follow the project guide from prerequisites through your first working deployment.

Extend

Adapt the code, connect more services, or start another project.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Choose a project and create an Akamai Cloud account. Each project guide lists its required tools, prerequisites, and setup steps.

Eligible new customers receive US$100 in promotional cloud credit after creating an account through this page. A valid payment method is required. Credits expire 60 days after activation. See the Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions for complete terms.

No. GPU services are not eligible for this promotional credit. The project guide will identify any services or costs that are not covered.

Not for every project. The MCP server uses Akamai Functions, while the chatbot and RAG projects use LKE. Each guide explains the required experience and tools.

They are working reference projects designed to help you deploy faster. Before using one in production, review its security, reliability, scaling, and operational requirements.

Each project guide links to its source code, technical documentation, architecture, and additional resources. You can also use the Akamai developer community for support.

*See Promotion Redemption Rules & Conditions