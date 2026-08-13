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Background

AI-driven attacks move in minutes. Contain them in seconds.

Deny lateral movement by default with AI-powered segmentation – the difference between a minor security incident and front-page news.

Strategic Guide

AI automates the attack. AI-powered segmentation automates the defense.

When attackers use AI to navigate networks with unprecedented velocity, how do you stop them in their tracks? Learn how to detect and defend with machine speed in our new strategic guide to containing AI-fueled lateral movement.

Read strategic guide
Strategic Guide

AI automates the attack. AI-powered segmentation automates the defense.

When attackers use AI to navigate networks with unprecedented velocity, how do you stop them in their tracks? Learn how to detect and defend with machine speed in our new strategic guide to containing AI-fueled lateral movement.

Read strategic guide

Today’s threats

AI has upended cybersecurity, introducing new attack vectors and empowering old tactics with speed that traditional processes cannot match. From rogue agents to LLM-fueled ransomware, security teams must assume threats are inside and be ready to contain them automatically.

Frontier LLMs

Frontier LLMs collapse the time window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation – enabling attackers to move at a velocity that manual security processes cannot match.

Autonomous agents

Autonomous agents pose risks on multiple fronts, from compromised agents providing access to threat actors and rogue agents performing tasks with no guardrails.

Shadow AI

Shadow AI feeds sensitive internal data into third-party models without IT oversight, operating through vectors like unsanctioned chatbots and silent AI features rolling out in SaaS apps.

AI-fueled ransomware

Malicious AI agents enable threat actors with minimal technical skill to execute malware attacks with newfound speed and scale, directly threatening business operations.

Expert Viewpoints

Microsegmentation: Your Digital First Responder to LLM Threats

Discover how AI-powered microsegmentation stops automated attacks at machine speed to protect your critical enterprise assets.

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Using Microsegmentation to Contain Autonomous AI Agents

Discover why traditional security fails against autonomous AI agents and how machine-speed microsegmentation helps stop tool chaining and lateral movement.

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Boardroom Conversations Shift to Surviving a Breach

Akamai’s Mani Sundaram discusses the rise of AI-powered microsegmentation and breach survivability — and what new questions boards are asking CISOs today.

Read blog

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

No. Frontier LLMs accelerate existing attack techniques rather than creating new threat classes. AI collapses the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation toward real time, making rapid attack execution accessible to a far broader range of threat actors.

Security teams can deploy governed LLM pipelines to handle time-consuming defensive tasks at scale. These automated engines continuously analyze code for weaknesses, prioritize vulnerabilities by actual business risk, generate policy fixes, and accelerate patch deployment at the edge — allowing defenders to match the speed of AI-driven threat actors.

Traditional north-south network perimeters cannot contain threats in multiagent ecosystems because attackers can easily pivot laterally if internal services implicitly trust any caller from that network segment. Furthermore, autonomous agents expand the attack surface by using protocols like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to access APIs and databases without requiring human intervention.

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Let’s talk about your needs and how Akamai can help you detect and defend against attacks at AI speed.