The Indonesian landscape is an archipelago, which can make network access difficult. As the number of Alodokter users entered the millions, it became apparent that the platform needed a new content delivery network (CDN) partner — one with a wide-ranging presence in Indonesia to help overcome slow page-loading times and prevent other interruptions to the user experience.

The team at Alodokter found that Akamai was best positioned to solve these challenges. “Once we’d looked at all the providers, it was clear that they couldn’t compete with Akamai in terms of cooperation with the main ISP networks in Indonesia,” says Kiagus Arief Adriansyah, CTO at Alodokter.

These partnerships underpin Akamai’s Edge DNS service, which provides a fast and consistent experience for people using the Alodokter app or website, even in the most remote locations. The sheer number of Akamai DNS servers in Indonesia also means that Alodokter’s website traffic rarely leaves the country, which gives greater control of data security and privacy.

Working with Akamai enabled Alodokter to scale up its service quickly. In 2020, platform usage tripled as people wanted reliable information about COVID-19 and to discuss their symptoms with doctors. “Akamai alerted us to the potential impact of the pandemic, and with their help we were able to expand the service without interruption,” Adriansyah says.