With Akamai Adaptive Media Player in place, Crown Media was able to pursue its multi-platform vision with a new approach. Crown Media previously had to repeatedly build out the same functionality for each player. With the AMP SDK, Crown Media was able to launch a single player for all platforms: web (desktop and mobile), mobile (iOS and Android), and TV (tvOS and Fire TV). Plus, since Akamai is experienced certifying on Nielsen and integrating robust advertising, Crown Media enjoyed a relatively straightforward certification process.



AMP’s Engineering and Professional Services experts helped maximize the impact of Crown Media’s video player deployment. For example, Crown Media now faces fewer touchpoints in spite of having a more sophisticated workflow incorporating an internal CMS system and advanced analytics.



Now Crown Media has a player that supports VOD and linear on major platforms, with Nielsen tracking across all of them. The new player enabled Crown Media to nearly double its audience reach over the Christmas 2018 season. Plus, it has made it possible for the company to fully monetize its content, resulting in higher app store ratings.



Going forward, Crown Media is positioned to take advantage of Akamai’s experience and AMP to continually advance its capabilities. With support for header bidding and server-side ad integration, AMP will make it possible to further monetize Crown Media content. In the meantime, Crown Media is already enjoying the benefits of expanding its partnership with Akamai.