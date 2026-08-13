Security is a priority for Daiwa Capital Markets Europe. To retain and attract clients, it must protect sensitive systems and data that relate to its main business areas of investment banking, including equity, fixed income, and global convertible bonds. In addition, Daiwa must provide evidence that the business is adequately secured in line with the latest legislation, or risk a substantial fine from the U.K. or European regulators.

To protect the bank’s systems and stay one step ahead of cybercriminals, Daiwa regularly reviews the security of its technology infrastructure. Daiwa Chief Information Security Officer, Dave Wigley says, “During these exercises, we look closely at all our domains to ensure that the security posture supports the business’s objectives and reporting requirements in today’s highly regulated environment.”

There are many factors that shape the bank’s security strategy, but Wigley has focused on ransomware attacks, which doubled in 2021 according to the U.K. intelligence agency GCHQ. During these attacks, criminals use malicious software to access a network, encrypt files and databases, and unlock them in return for a substantial payment.

“We were concerned that a compromised workstation would allow an attacker to move laterally throughout the organization and elevate their privileges until they had sufficient access rights to disrupt or encrypt our systems,” says Wigley.