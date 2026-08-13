With a vision to make global trade accessible to all, DHgate harnessed APIs to transfer data and make vital connections between systems. As Mr. DongYuan Dou of DHgate explained, “In line with the large-scale adoption of cloud-native and microservice architectures, the world is seeing APIs being used everywhere.” He also underscored the challenges and potential risks associated with using APIs.

In addition to struggling to understand the number of APIs in its operating environment, the company needed to know what personal or sensitive data was being transferred via APIs. It also wanted to ensure that only authorized people were granted access to data via its APIs.

Such requirements were crucial for a company like DHgate, mandated to comply with China’s Cybersecurity Law, along with foreign regulations like GDPR and CCPA. “Due to increasingly strict laws and regulations in various countries, we must control the use of and access to our APIs. We need to guard against data leakage and theft, which can occur due to denial-of-service attacks, API design flaws, and web crawlers, to name a few,” Mr. DongYuan Dou continued.