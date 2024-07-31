As Chinese enterprises seek to expand their brand reach and sales in overseas markets, they need a range of advertising services that address local policies and regulations while delivering an impactful ROI. Satisfying client expectations means that eclicktech must display advertisements in 100 milliseconds or less. According to Hunk Qin Peng, eclicktech’s technical leader, “100 milliseconds is a nonnegotiable in the advertising industry. If we exceed that time, the opportunity to bid on and display advertisements is lost.”

Needing to ensure its China-based infrastructure could satisfy these requirements, eclicktech relied on a multicloud strategy to deliver its platform and digital services. However, it did not anticipate the impact of AI on its costs.

“With the rise of AI in 2023, more of our clients created AI-driven images and videos in real time, which was compute intensive for us to process.” As expenses rose, the company decided to find a new cloud partner as a cost-cutting measure.