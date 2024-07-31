eclicktech (formerly Yeahmobi) is a digital marketing service provider and acquisition agency offering performance and programmatic advertising networks to help Chinese enterprises — including Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu — extend their global reach. Through its offerings, eclicktech helps over 5,000 enterprises reach 900 million+ monthly active users via 300 billion+ monthly ad impressions and 90 million+ monthly mobile app installs. As its IT expenses rose, eclicktech realized significant traffic and computing cost reductions by using Akamai’s cloud computing solutions.
Helping Chinese enterprises reach global audiences
Hit by unexpected compute cost increases
As Chinese enterprises seek to expand their brand reach and sales in overseas markets, they need a range of advertising services that address local policies and regulations while delivering an impactful ROI. Satisfying client expectations means that eclicktech must display advertisements in 100 milliseconds or less. According to Hunk Qin Peng, eclicktech’s technical leader, “100 milliseconds is a nonnegotiable in the advertising industry. If we exceed that time, the opportunity to bid on and display advertisements is lost.”
Needing to ensure its China-based infrastructure could satisfy these requirements, eclicktech relied on a multicloud strategy to deliver its platform and digital services. However, it did not anticipate the impact of AI on its costs.
“With the rise of AI in 2023, more of our clients created AI-driven images and videos in real time, which was compute intensive for us to process.” As expenses rose, the company decided to find a new cloud partner as a cost-cutting measure.
Choosing Akamai for multicloud expansion
While evaluating potential partners, eclicktech prioritized three criteria: global presence and resources, network reliability, and cost savings. “Akamai addressed all our requirements,” said Qin Peng.
The transition to Akamai proved seamless. “The Akamai team helped us throughout the cloud migration process, which went quickly,” he continued.
eclicktech realized two key cost reductions. “After migrating from other cloud providers, our overall traffic cost dropped 60%–70%, and overall computing costs decreased 20%. Plus, our platform reliability improved,” explained Qin Peng.
Edging into more growth
Today, elicktech processes about 200 billion advertising requests per day and estimates it could serve 1 trillion to 1.5 trillion ad display requests by 2030. With a vision to become the world’s largest third-party advertising company, eclicktech is hopeful that the Akamai partnership will be key for achieving scale and meeting growth goals. “As we process more AI inference and other computing on edge nodes and take advantage of more technology to support our traffic growth, we believe Akamai can support us,” concluded Qin Peng.
About eclicktech
As an intelligent marketing service provider, eclicktech adheres to its vision “Flatten the world with technology,” providing global marketing services and helping clients achieve users, promote their brand awareness, and realize commercial monetization. With its excellent service ability and good reputation in the industry, the company has accumulated diversified internet media resources and high-quality advertiser customer resources. In terms of internet media resources, the company has established stable and close cooperative relations with global media or their agents, including Google, Facebook, Ocean Engine, Kuaishou, Apple Ads, Twitter, Pinterest, Microsoft, etc.; in terms of advertisers, the company has won the trust of Alibaba, Tencent, NetEase, ByteDance, Kuaishou, iQIYI, and other well-known enterprises. The Xi’an-based company has established its subsidiaries in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, USA, India, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.