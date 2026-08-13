Based in India, Entity Digital Sports is a fast-growing sports data provider delivering 20 to 30 million API calls daily across sports like cricket, football, basketball, kabaddi, and hockey. From live scores and match stats to player performance metrics, Entity Sports empowers sports platforms around the world with accurate, high-speed data. To support its growing global demand and to deliver data feeds with greater speed, security, and efficiency, the company partnered with CloudMinister for infrastructure management and Akamai for cloud computing services. Doing so unlocked faster performance, predictable costs, and the freedom to focus on innovation instead of infrastructure.
A data powerhouse for sports fans
Scaling blocked by infrastructure limits
At Entity Sports, the mission is to deliver real-time sports data feeds to publishers and fantasy platforms through comprehensive APIs that offer seamless integration. As the company grew, its bare-metal infrastructure became a bottleneck. Because it was limited to 1 Gbps bandwidth and lacked tools for cost control, the company faced tough choices about how to grow without ballooning costs or sacrificing performance.
“APIs should be fast. Response should be faster,” said Manoj Yadav, Co-Founder and CTO. But without scalable infrastructure, Entity Sports struggled to keep up.
A new playbook with CloudMinister and Akamai
Seeking predictable costs and high-performance cloud infrastructure, Entity Sports turned to CloudMinister — a local IT services and solutions provider – for server management. CloudMinister recommended Akamai's cloud computing services, offering the reliability, bandwidth, and cost efficiency that Entity Sports needed.
Yadav saw that it was simple to understand pricing, plus easily manage server and bandwidth needs with Akamai. “Those factors stood out compared to other cloud providers, making it an easy decision to move to Akamai,” he continued.
Seamless migration and local support
With CloudMinister managing the migration, Entity Sports experienced a smooth transition. Based on the requirements that the sports data provider laid out, CloudMinister handled both the migration and the full cloud server setup. Working closely with CloudMinister and Akamai’s local support team, Entity Sports was able to migrate infrastructure, set up cloud environments, and get operational fast.
“It was easy to communicate with CloudMinister, and they addressed all our needs without fail,” said Yadav.
In fact, CloudMinister became a valuable extension of the Entity Sports team. “Previously, we managed our own servers. As we grew, we either had to build a DevOps team or find a partner. CloudMinister became that partner,” he added.
Performance gains and room to grow
Since moving to Akamai Cloud, Entity Sports has achieved 100% uptime, enabling uninterrupted delivery of up to 30 million daily API calls. That gave its team peace of mind and helped attract new customers. “The reliability helped us sign on new clients,” said Yadav.
The shift to Akamai not only optimized performance, it freed the Entity Sports team to focus on product innovation without the distractions of managing infrastructure. “Our solutions are more secure and high performing, since Akamai Cloud’s latency and network speed is consistent. That means our team can build more features instead of dealing with outages and delivery problems,” said Yadav.
Cost control without compromise
A major driver for Entity Sports’ move to Akamai was the need for transparent pricing and predictable infrastructure costs. “In addition to enhanced reliability, we can confidently plan for growth without fear of unexpected infrastructure costs,” said Yadav.
The cost benefits were especially pronounced when it came to bandwidth and data transfer. “We slashed infrastructure costs by 50% and egress costs by 90% — a huge savings compared to other providers,” he continued.
With Akamai offering a full suite of options, including managed databases and Linode Kubernetes Engine, Entity Sports can access everything it needs without overextending its budget. Yadav summed up the value of Akamai in three words: affordable, reliable, secure.
“I recommend Akamai to any business, even small ones that need to control costs. Its cloud computing services let you stay on budget while growing your business,” he added.
Future-ready and focused on innovation
With infrastructure challenges out of the way, Entity Sports is laser-focused on enhancing its APIs and building new features. “Akamai provided all the infrastructure our business needed, and CloudMinister helped us manage it. Now we can concentrate on innovation instead of firefighting.”
Looking ahead, Entity Sports sees Akamai and CloudMinister as long-term partners. “As we build more complex solutions, we’ll need more advanced cloud computing services and a reliable team to help us manage them. We can confidently grow with Akamai and CloudMinister by our side,” concluded Yadav.
About Entity Digital Sports
We are a sports data provider company, delivering our data since 2016 through exclusive advanced APIs that we have developed for each sport. Today, we are powering some of the largest sports organizations in India and beyond. Our vision is to change the landscape of the industry and disrupt the existing status quo of the world’s sports data and analytics market. We want to ensure that data is delivered in the most seamless way possible.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.