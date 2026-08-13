Entity Digital Sports

At Entity Sports, the mission is to deliver real-time sports data feeds to publishers and fantasy platforms through comprehensive APIs that offer seamless integration. As the company grew, its bare-metal infrastructure became a bottleneck. Because it was limited to 1 Gbps bandwidth and lacked tools for cost control, the company faced tough choices about how to grow without ballooning costs or sacrificing performance.

“APIs should be fast. Response should be faster,” said Manoj Yadav, Co-Founder and CTO. But without scalable infrastructure, Entity Sports struggled to keep up.