eSky makes it a priority to enable a world-class booking experience that reflects its customer service ethos. Evidence of this focus includes taking first place at the e.Comm Awards in Bulgaria for best site design and UX, best online application, and best e-commerce page and also gaining the Audience Award in the Mobile App category, as well as the Audience and Jury Awards in the category of e-commerce website of the ‘Page of the year’ competition.



Through eSky, travelers can buy tickets from 860 regular, low-cost and charter airlines; book accommodations in nearly 1.1 million hotels and apartments across the globe; and rent a car or buy travel insurance. Each year, eSky sites are visited by 180 million people and serve 5.5 million customers. The huge popularity of eSky’s service translated into revenues of PLN 135 million in 2017.



Along the way, eSky has differentiated itself by combining its own technological solutions with the ability to enter new markets efficiently. With a goal of freeing up its IT experts to optimize the customer experience while still ensuring fast delivery of its website content, eSky started looking for an alternative solution. The goal was finding a way to offload the IT group of the burden of managing content delivery without giving up the benefits associated with a local data center.



After evaluating top solutions, eSky selected Akamai Ion. “We chose Akamai for its reputation accelerating sites worldwide. We knew Akamai Ion could effectively deliver our site in South America, positioning us for additional expansion beyond Brazil,” says Krzysztof.



According to Krzysztof, if the company had opted to continue with a second data center in Brazil, it would likely have hurt its launch in South America. “The customer experience is everything to us and we trust Akamai to help us deliver the best one possible. Akamai enabled us to maintain a single data center in Poland but still accelerate delivery to other markets, including Peru and the United States,” Krzysztof continues.