When CEO Shan Kadavil launched FreshToHome, the vision was to provide India’s answer to Whole Foods, a global retailer specializing in natural and organic foods. That’s not all — he wanted to provide the freshest, healthiest meat and fish.

In the conventional market, fishermen and farmers typically sell their products to brokers, who often use chemicals to preserve fish and meat. FreshToHome disrupts this model by eliminating the middleman. Instead of relying on chemicals, the company promptly transports fish and meat directly to its warehouses and subsequently to distribution hubs through a meticulously maintained cold chain. Following this process, products reach customers’ doorsteps within 24 to 36 hours of sourcing. The combination of swift delivery and controlled refrigeration maintaining temperatures between 0°C and 4°C ensures the utmost freshness.

To facilitate this innovative model and ensure smooth operations and consistent supply across a broad, geographically dispersed area, FreshToHome relies heavily on technology. The company leverages patented AI-based technology known as the Commodities Exchange, enabling fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their products to FreshToHome. On the back end, an intelligent system predicts product demand and determines the optimal price point. Each distribution hub operates its own software and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, all interconnected with the company’s central network. Additionally, over 2 million customers make purchases via FreshToHome’s app every month.

According to Saurabh Odhyan, Consumer CTO at FreshToHome, “To minimize waste, it’s important to ensure proper inventory traceability and enable the right prediction model.” As a rapidly growing business in which inventory plays a crucial role, FreshToHome needed the right cloud computing platform to enable uninterrupted operations.