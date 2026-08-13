Phishing attacks are a leading password theft vector. They are commonly launched by sending employees a socially engineered email, which lures them to click an embedded link for various malicious purposes. Clicking the link redirects the user to an attacker-controlled page that asks the user to insert their password to log in. Once they do so, the attacker can obtain the password and use it for malicious access.

Although legacy browser isolation tools prevented basic malware execution, they failed to mitigate broader web-borne threats such as phishing and credential theft. This was due to the tools’ inability to perform granular inspection of web content and activities. On top of that, using browser isolation significantly slowed down browsing speed, triggering continuous objections from WCF’s employees.

Akamai Workforce Protector analyzes the gradual execution of a web page within the browser and applies various ML algorithms to detect any component that features a potential risk. This enables Workforce Protector to mitigate any web-borne threat, thanks to its ability to spot early indicators of malicious activity as they build up. Workforce Protector can disable threats before any harm is done.

The WCF team configured a policy that granularly disables the page’s malicious capability whenever such threats are detected. All of this is achieved within the live session itself, without any isolation or sandboxing to slow it down.