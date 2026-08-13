Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) LLP is a law firm headquartered in Atlanta that provides legal services to mid-market and global businesses across the finance, healthcare, regulatory, real estate, and international trade sectors.

As a successful law firm, AGGʼs employees need to be able to access online data sources, from legal research and reference websites to document management and writing apps to communication tools. These online websites and SaaS applications allow lawyers and other employees to provide the most updated, comprehensive, accurate, and reliable legal services to their clients, in the most efficient manner. This ability translates directly into billable hours for the firm and contributes to the firmʼs brand management. In addition, AGG is subject to regulatory requirements.

AGG identified the browser as a unique threat surface that requires dedicated protection. At the same time, the firm realized that employee access to websites and tools was foundational to its success. AGG aimed to prevent browser-based malicious activity and data leakage. At the same time, it gave employees the flexibility to securely use their preferred productivity tools.