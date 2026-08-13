As Chief Digital Services Officer for MCCS, Dave Raley is tasked with driving the digital modernization of a vast and complex organization. His first order of business was building modern websites and applications to support dozens of businesses and programs. But outdated waterfall acquisition and legacy compliance practices made it nearly impossible to deliver new capabilities at mission speed.

Typical delivery timelines stretched to four years: six months to define requirements, a year to acquire a solution, another year to implement it, and up to 18 months to obtain an ATO.

“We needed to provide warfighters with the decisive advantage they require — delivering solutions at the speed of relevance for the mission,” said Raley. “We couldn’t continue treating IT as a time and budget vacuum.”

Legacy ATO processes were a major barrier. Paper-based and point-in-time, these compliance models consumed resources and delayed delivery. Requirements changed long before systems were authorized, and millions of dollars were spent building capabilities that were outdated before they launched.

According to Raley, mission owners and cyber teams wasted time proving compliance instead of building it in from the start. “Compliance should be serving the mission, not the other way around,” he said.

His analysis of the cost of delay showed an average loss of $100,000 per system, per month, due to slow authorizations. The mission impact was clear — and unacceptable.