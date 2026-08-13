Globe Telecom

To deliver on its commitment to connecting Filipinos through secure communications, Globe calls upon multiple measures. These include everything from championing awareness initiatives for online safety and literacy to continuously enhancing its cybersecurity infrastructure.

As part of being prepared for, addressing, and effectively managing cyberthreats, Globe’s security operations center (SOC) monitors both IP and network workloads in a unique, converged approach. However, on the network side, the SOC team faced challenges gaining observability and control over certain workloads. As Anton Reynaldo Bonifacio, Chief Information Security Officer of Globe, explains, “We were very worried about someone accessing our network and moving laterally across it. And we were very worried about the complexity of securing both our IT and network workloads.”

Bonifacio’s group tried to address the problem by building enclaves and deploying hardware firewalls in between, but that got very expensive. Committed to persistently modernizing its IT and making cybersecurity a priority as it transitions from a telco to a techco, Globe knew it needed a different approach.