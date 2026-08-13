Intouch Games is an award-winning and leading Tech company in the iGaming industry with a total of 8 casino brands in its portfolio. Having first started as a manufacturer and operator of slot machines and jukeboxes, Intouch Games has developed into one of the UK’s largest online casino with over eleven million members across all brands and over 500 casino games.

Established in 2007 with its first online casino, mFortune has offered its players over a decade of original real money slot games, online bingo and generous casino bonuses such as ‘No Deposit Bonuses’ and ‘Free Spins’. In 2010, Intouch Games launched PocketWin, which quickly became a formidable force in iGaming offering fantastic slots games, online bingo, classic roulette and blackjack.

Mr Spin was Intouch Games first mobile friendly casino and is known for its Free Spins bonuses, followed by Dr Slot , which rapidly became popular thanks to its no deposit slots bonus. As soon as Intouch Games noticed the raising trend in web-based gaming, Cashmo was launched as the first in-browser online casino.

As the name suggests, Casino 2020 was launched in 2020 offering Free Spins and Bonus Credits as part of its ‘No Deposit Welcome Bonus’ package. Bonus Boss and Jammy Monkey are the newest additions to the Intouch Games family, and they offer great features such as pay by phone bill and free spins no deposit.

Intouch Games now has over 400 employees in multiple offices who dedicate their knowledge of casinos to build a better and brighter future for the company. Furthermore, with its dedicated team of expert developers, all games are made exclusively in-house, ensuring each game is a unique experience and putting quality, innovation, and customer service at the heart of everything Intouch Games does. https://www.intouchgames.co.uk/