As igaming increases in popularity, the competition for customer share is intensifying. At the same time, the need to comply with successive waves of regulation remains a priority. With more than 500 games to choose from, Intouch Games relies on Akamai performance and security solutions to deliver a fast and smooth gameplay experience every time, while also protecting customers with the highest levels of IT security.
Faster, more secure gaming for customers
Putting the player at the heart of the igaming experience
Recent years have seen dramatic growth in the igaming industry as consumers take advantage of the latest technology to play casino games at home or anywhere on their mobile devices. Success in this highly competitive market depends on many factors, but the ability to provide an outstanding player experience while complying with regulations is paramount.
This approach has enabled Intouch Games to become one of the largest igaming businesses in the United Kingdom with more than 11 million player-members and more than 500 games to choose from. The award-winning technology company debuted its first online casino, mFortune, in 2007. Since then, it has launched seven other brands: PocketWin, Dr Slot, Mr Spin, Cashmo, Casino 2020, Bonus Boss, and Jammy Monkey. Intouch Games publishes dozens of original online games every year, while also promoting safer gambling by including tools that help players control their spending and gaming activity.
Robert Harrison, CTO of Intouch Games, is responsible for the technology platform and content development that drives the business. “The player experience is everything. We put quality, innovation, and customer service at the heart of the organization,” he says. With 24/7 customer service 365 days of the year, it’s no surprise that Intouch Games won the Best Customer Service award for mFortune two years in a row.
The speed with which games load during a player session is critical to this mission. “One of the biggest challenges when it comes to performance is system latency,” says Robert. “Even a few microseconds delay when accessing a game or pressing a button can diminish the player experience and encourage them to try a game from another provider.” Intouch Games has highlighted how important the player experience is for the online casinos. Finding the right solutions, with the right people, is imperative to the company, which is why every second counts.
“There’s a clear correlation between the lifetime value of a customer and latency,” says Robert. “Improving performance by a few milliseconds might not sound much, but if you multiply the impact across millions of players, it will have a significant impact on revenues.”
A faster, more dynamic player experience
Intouch Games started working with Akamai in 2017. “We were experiencing a lot of latency and downtime with our existing solution, which was starting to have a negative impact on the business. We turned to Akamai, and they recommended a set of solutions that matched our performance and security ambitions,” says Robert.
One key solution has been Akamai Object Delivery, which accelerates downloads by caching content in a network of edge servers closer to end users. Oszkar Bencsik, Head of Technology Development at Intouch Games, says, “We use Object Delivery for all our static game and website resources. As a result, we can offload about 98% of our game-loading traffic. It saves us dozens of terabytes of data and significantly reduces the costs associated with running a private cloud.”
Object Delivery also accelerates the performance of the organization’s eight main websites. “We make substantial investments in search and social media advertising that drives traffic to our online brands,” says Oszkar. “When our pages load a few milliseconds faster, we see higher conversion rates and revenue growth. Faster page loading speeds also improve our Google search rankings.”
As such it’s no surprise that there is a monthly player count of up to 350,000 across all eight brands. For Intouch Games, reducing game latency is synonymous to maximizing a customer’s experience — and the greatest customer experience is the definition of success for Intouch Games.
Repelling cyberattacks, protecting customers
Akamai provides Intouch Games with multiple layers of security that protect its systems from cyberattacks. Akamai Web Application Protector uses automatic discovery and security to protect against distributed denial of service (DDoS), injection, and credential stuffing. “With Akamai, we can mitigate threats directly from the source,” says Oszkar. “It also protects our payment gateway and helps with our efforts to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.”
Web Application Protector also supports geoblocking so that Intouch Games can limit access to its content based on the user’s geographical location. “Player well-being is a number one priority for Intouch Games,” says Robert. “Akamai helps us safeguard customer data while also playing a vital role in helping us to enforce national and global regulations that protect our customers and partners.”
Intouch Games also deployed Akamai Edge DNS to provide further protection against DDoS attacks and Akamai Site Shield to remove its websites from the internet-accessible IP address space. This prevents attackers from targeting Intouch Games directly and forces traffic to go through the Akamai platform, where threats can be detected and mitigated.
These Akamai solutions give Robert and Oszkar peace of mind and significantly reduce day-to-day administration. Oszkar says, “Going with Akamai was a no-brainer. The reliability and stability of its performance and security solutions are light years ahead of anything else we’ve seen. Everything works faster and more effectively.”
Looking to the future, Intouch Games now has a stable performance and security environment that enables it to focus on the growth of the business. Robert says, “With Akamai, we get the best of both worlds. We can exceed player expectations in terms of game performance while complying with regulations supported by multiple layers of security. From engaging with our direct consumers to delivering content through our business-to-business partnerships, it means we can take the business to the next level.”
About Intouch Games
Intouch Games is an award-winning and leading Tech company in the iGaming industry with a total of 8 casino brands in its portfolio. Having first started as a manufacturer and operator of slot machines and jukeboxes, Intouch Games has developed into one of the UK’s largest online casino with over eleven million members across all brands and over 500 casino games.
Established in 2007 with its first online casino, mFortune has offered its players over a decade of original real money slot games, online bingo and generous casino bonuses such as ‘No Deposit Bonuses’ and ‘Free Spins’. In 2010, Intouch Games launched PocketWin, which quickly became a formidable force in iGaming offering fantastic slots games, online bingo, classic roulette and blackjack.
Mr Spin was Intouch Games first mobile friendly casino and is known for its Free Spins bonuses, followed by Dr Slot , which rapidly became popular thanks to its no deposit slots bonus. As soon as Intouch Games noticed the raising trend in web-based gaming, Cashmo was launched as the first in-browser online casino.
As the name suggests, Casino 2020 was launched in 2020 offering Free Spins and Bonus Credits as part of its ‘No Deposit Welcome Bonus’ package. Bonus Boss and Jammy Monkey are the newest additions to the Intouch Games family, and they offer great features such as pay by phone bill and free spins no deposit.
Intouch Games now has over 400 employees in multiple offices who dedicate their knowledge of casinos to build a better and brighter future for the company. Furthermore, with its dedicated team of expert developers, all games are made exclusively in-house, ensuring each game is a unique experience and putting quality, innovation, and customer service at the heart of everything Intouch Games does. https://www.intouchgames.co.uk/
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.