ITV is a large commercial broadcaster in the UK that has seen huge year-over-year growth in their registered base, consumption of content, and viewership. The content they deliver is in high demand from their viewers. From Love Island to Coronation Street to the World Cup, their viewership can go from few to millions in seconds, and they need to ensure they can scale quickly and deliver exceptional experiences to their fast-growing user base that streams their content. Their brand depends on it. Akamai enables ITV to meet consumer expectations with the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, which offers massive scale, security, and unparalleled performance, coupled with the capacity to deliver the largest online events to millions of viewers concurrently.
About ITV
ITV is an integrated producer broadcaster and the largest commercial television network in the UK. It is the home of popular television from the biggest entertainment events, to original drama, major sport, landmark factual series and independent news. It operates a family of channels including ITV, ITVBe, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 and CITV, which are broadcast free-to-air. ITV is also focused on delivering its programming via the ITV Hub, mobile devices, video on demand and third party platforms. It has a growing Direct to Consumer operation across SVOD, competitions, live events, Pay per View and merchandise, driving value from consumers’ increasing willingness to engage with brands. ITV has also announced plans to launch BritBox, a new SVOD service, with the BBC, bringing an unrivalled collection of British boxsets and original series to viewers. ITV Studios is a global production business, creating and selling programmes and formats from offices in the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics and the Netherlands. It is the largest and most successful commercial production company in the UK, the largest independent non-scripted indie in the US and ITV Studios Global Entertainment is a leading international distribution businesses.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.