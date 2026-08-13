ITV is an integrated producer broadcaster and the largest commercial television network in the UK. It is the home of popular television from the biggest entertainment events, to original drama, major sport, landmark factual series and independent news. It operates a family of channels including ITV, ITVBe, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 and CITV, which are broadcast free-to-air. ITV is also focused on delivering its programming via the ITV Hub, mobile devices, video on demand and third party platforms. It has a growing Direct to Consumer operation across SVOD, competitions, live events, Pay per View and merchandise, driving value from consumers’ increasing willingness to engage with brands. ITV has also announced plans to launch BritBox, a new SVOD service, with the BBC, bringing an unrivalled collection of British boxsets and original series to viewers. ITV Studios is a global production business, creating and selling programmes and formats from offices in the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics and the Netherlands. It is the largest and most successful commercial production company in the UK, the largest independent non-scripted indie in the US and ITV Studios Global Entertainment is a leading international distribution businesses.