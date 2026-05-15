Macmillan had evolved to operate in a hybrid manner even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization calls upon a mix of legacy and modern network infrastructure and apps, and supports employees to work remotely.

When the pandemic hit, the organization’s website and chat functionality grew in importance. All support staff at the call center, which fields thousands of calls annually, moved to working from home.

As Tim O'Neill, Head of Information Security for Macmillan, explains, “If anyone is disincentivized to contact us because they’re not confident their information will remain confidential, we have failed.”

To that end, Macmillan’s information security and information governance teams work closely together to ensure that they collect and share only the data that is needed to deliver on their mission. The shift to remote work put new pressure on that data collection process.

Ransomware was an increasingly worrying threat, but Macmillan’s lean information security team suffered from alert fatigue and struggled to actively react to events. The data from internal traffic routed through firewalls was sent to the organization’s security information and event manager (SIEM), which resulted in a barrage of noise. The cost to modernize legacy systems incapable of encrypting data at rest or in transit was estimated to be at least £1 million.

Macmillan needed a cost-effective way to mitigate its risks. “We’re really an enterprise with a charitable product, and are continually maturing how we work,” continues O’Neill.