Since its founding in 2001, Mailchimp has focused squarely on meeting the business needs of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) around the world. Serving these customers gives Mailchimp the unique opportunity to help SMBs grow larger and more successful. A number of Akamai solutions — including Prolexic ( Routed w/ Connect), KSD plus ION, Managed Kona, and Fast DNS — work together to help Mailchimp deliver a consistent and reliable experience to their global customer base.
About MailChimp
Mailchimp is an all-in-one Marketing Platform for small business. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with our smart marketing technology, award-winning support, and inspiring content. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Atlanta with additional offices in Brooklyn, Oakland, and Vancouver, Mailchimp is 100% founder-owned and highly profitable.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.