Matrimony.com is India’s leading consumer Internet Company. It is a signature consumer internet conglomerate, managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony is considered the largest and most trusted matrimony brand which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 130 self-owned retail outlets across India. The Company delivers matchmaking and marriage related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora.

The Company has pioneered several new business models such as MatrimonyPhotography, MatrimonyBazaar, MatrimonyMandaps, and CommunityMatrimony, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites.

For more details, visit https://www.matrimony.com