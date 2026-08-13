As an online matchmaking pioneer in India — and the country’s most trusted matrimony service — Matrimony.com knows how critical it is to provide their over 4 million active customers with an unparalleled experience. Especially with competitors only a click a way. Matrimony.com partners with Akamai, leveraging Media Acceleration, Kona DDos Defender and Fast DNS to help deliver that user experience.
About Matrimony.com Limited
Matrimony.com is India’s leading consumer Internet Company. It is a signature consumer internet conglomerate, managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony is considered the largest and most trusted matrimony brand which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 130 self-owned retail outlets across India. The Company delivers matchmaking and marriage related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora.
The Company has pioneered several new business models such as MatrimonyPhotography, MatrimonyBazaar, MatrimonyMandaps, and CommunityMatrimony, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites.
For more details, visit https://www.matrimony.com
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.