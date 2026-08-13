Mediacorp operates six TV channels, 11 radio stations, and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore’s most used news app, and Me WATCH, its digital video platform. Its mission is to engage, entertain, and enrich audiences by harnessing the power of creativity.



Mediacorp pioneered the development of Singapore’s broadcasting industry, with radio broadcast in 1936 and television broadcast in 1963. Today, it reaches 98% of Singaporeans in four languages and has a growing Asian audience base through CNA as well as entertainment content that is distributed across markets in the region.



The Mediacorp Partner Network brings Mediacorp together with industry-leading brands like ESPN, Edipresse Media, 99.co, and VICE to deliver rich content for consumers and effective solutions for advertisers.



Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia), and Asian Academy Creative Awards.



For more information, please visit mediacorp.sg.