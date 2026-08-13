Mediacorp is Singapore’s largest content creator and transmedia platform, expanding into digital space. The company had challenges with VPN, which exposed applications and hosts to external parties. Additionally, onboarding of applications and users was a cumbersome process spanning multiple days. Akamai’s Enterprise Application Access (EAA) provided a Zero Trust security framework to Mediacorp by closing all inbound firewall ports, hiding applications from the Internet and public exposure. EAA also enhanced security by providing user identity and authentication, granting permissions on a per-application, versus network-level, basis. EAA helped Mediacorp streamline application and user onboarding processing, reducing three days of effort to just half a day, improving productivity.
About Mediacorp
Mediacorp operates six TV channels, 11 radio stations, and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore’s most used news app, and Me WATCH, its digital video platform. Its mission is to engage, entertain, and enrich audiences by harnessing the power of creativity.
Mediacorp pioneered the development of Singapore’s broadcasting industry, with radio broadcast in 1936 and television broadcast in 1963. Today, it reaches 98% of Singaporeans in four languages and has a growing Asian audience base through CNA as well as entertainment content that is distributed across markets in the region.
The Mediacorp Partner Network brings Mediacorp together with industry-leading brands like ESPN, Edipresse Media, 99.co, and VICE to deliver rich content for consumers and effective solutions for advertisers.
Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia), and Asian Academy Creative Awards.
For more information, please visit mediacorp.sg.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.