Golf is one of Australia’s most popular participant sports — its golf courses attract 2.2 million players every year. More than half the country’s 1,500 golf clubs use MiClub’s golf and club management solutions. The software house is also making inroads into other global regions by using its subscription-based model to help support exponential growth.
Key project requirements: Flexibility and performance
MiClub, driven by a commitment to service excellence and technological advancement, recently migrated its infrastructure to the cloud to enhance scalability and customer experiences. By transitioning from a traditional data center setup, MiClub optimized flexibility and performance to accommodate the fluctuating demand from golf clubs. Amid a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, MiClub seamlessly migrated to Akamai Cloud Computing, enabling scalable solutions tailored to individual club needs. With its ongoing expansion efforts and more than 1,100 deployed nodes, MiClub harnesses Akamai's transparency and support to deliver exceptional service to its growing clientele.
Recognizing the need for flexible infrastructure to handle daily spikes in demand, MiClub sought solutions to streamline the processes for its golf and club management systems. The intense demand, particularly for coveted tee times like 8:00 AM, required robust and scalable systems. Players’ use of various devices amplified the need for a seamless booking experience. MiClub's transition to Akamai Cloud Computing addressed these challenges, ensuring smooth operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Aligning with the right cloud provider
The systems upgrade project was overseen by MiClub’s IT Manager Paul Dean, who came across Akamai before joining MiClub. He’d seen a free cloud credit offer online, signed up, and moved his personal computing projects over to Akamai Cloud Computing. He then started to look more deeply into our services for use across MiClub. “We chose Akamai due to ease of use, cost, and the fact that Akamai is a massive supporter of the Linux community,” Paul said. MiClub now runs on Linux and uses Tomcat for application provisioning and an Apache front end.
Choosing a cloud provider like Akamai, which prioritizes service along with its product offerings, resonates with MiClub's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and fostering continuous innovation. This strategic alignment emphasizes MiClub's dedication to using cutting-edge technology to meet evolving customer needs and drive growth.
About MiClub
Founded in 2000, MiClub provides golf and club management solutions to golf clubs of all sizes across Australia and throughout Asia-Pacific and Europe.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.