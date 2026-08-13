MiClub, driven by a commitment to service excellence and technological advancement, recently migrated its infrastructure to the cloud to enhance scalability and customer experiences. By transitioning from a traditional data center setup, MiClub optimized flexibility and performance to accommodate the fluctuating demand from golf clubs. Amid a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, MiClub seamlessly migrated to Akamai Cloud Computing, enabling scalable solutions tailored to individual club needs. With its ongoing expansion efforts and more than 1,100 deployed nodes, MiClub harnesses Akamai's transparency and support to deliver exceptional service to its growing clientele.

Recognizing the need for flexible infrastructure to handle daily spikes in demand, MiClub sought solutions to streamline the processes for its golf and club management systems. The intense demand, particularly for coveted tee times like 8:00 AM, required robust and scalable systems. Players’ use of various devices amplified the need for a seamless booking experience. MiClub's transition to Akamai Cloud Computing addressed these challenges, ensuring smooth operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.