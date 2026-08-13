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Natura

Natura protects life online for more than 2 million people. #LifeWithAkamai

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Location

São Paulo, Brazil
https://www.naturabrasil.com/

Industry

Commerce

Brazil-based cosmetics company Natura goes beyond ecommerce. Balancing exceptional customer experiences with superior cybersecurity, see how Natura protects life online for over 2 million people.

About Natura & Co

Natura & Co is home to four trail-blazing, socially conscious, iconic global beauty brands, each unique in mission and spirit, yet connected by a common goal of shaping a better, more caring world. Originating from all four corners of the world, our companies create products and experiences that promote the well-being of people, animals and the planet.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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