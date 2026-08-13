According to Hexa Research, the global online gaming market is anticipated to reach US$73.45 billion by 2024. Grand View Research expects the industry to experience a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025.
Coinciding with the booming gaming and betting industry, NSoft was looking for a partner to help scale its global infrastructure. The company’s innovative products have a growing customer base in existing and emerging markets, but serving a worldwide audience of retailers, curators, and players is a challenge.
NSoft developed its own Data Protection Plan while closely following the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation. Because it must follow strict country-specific legal compliance, tax policies, and security protocols, the Bosnia and Herzegovina–based company leans on Akamai’s (formerly Linode’s) global footprint and our numerous points of presence across Europe.
According to Hexa Research, the global online gaming market is anticipated to reach US$73.45 billion by 2024. Grand View Research expects the industry to experience a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025.
Growing Network Needs
In addition to its focus on security and compliance, NSoft pays close attention to burgeoning networking demands. Pairing with the wrong provider could mean traffic quota costs that cut deeply into the company’s budgets.
NSoft leverages our networking backbone, traffic policies, and NodeBalancers so the company can focus on growth without worrying about pricing changes as it rapidly scales.
NSoft also cites the high level of customer service it receives as a critical reason for its success. The Akamai success team works with NSoft to provide ongoing strategic support. The company also receives a direct line to Akamai to ask for recommendations on scaling and optimizing workloads across their entire infrastructure. “We’re not just getting infrastructure from Linode [now Akamai],” said Ana Dzida, Vice President of Marketing at NSoft. “Their success team adds additional value for no extra cost.”
NSoft has thrived in a market in which companies experience growing pains amid expansion. “We have grown together,” said Ana. Akamai “not only meets our needs, but they are compatible with our business model and are the most cost-effective provider.”
Savings on infrastructure costs have enabled NSoft to increase its budget for research and development and allowed them to lower prices on products. It’s also helped foster a “never satisfied” attitude and emphasis on innovation. Recent developments include new AI software, a turnkey platform for managing core betting business operations, and facial recognition software that adds a layer of identification and encrypted security to the NSoft platform and virtual games.
About NSoft
NSoft is an internationally recognized premium sports betting software provider. The company develops state-of-the-art solutions to maximize customers’ sales opportunities and help them reach new levels of growth. NSoft’s mission is to provide solutions, solve problems, and educate their customers in more than 35 countries through beautiful design, secure and flexible software, effortless installation and integration, and constant support.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.