In addition to its focus on security and compliance, NSoft pays close attention to burgeoning networking demands. Pairing with the wrong provider could mean traffic quota costs that cut deeply into the company’s budgets.



NSoft leverages our networking backbone, traffic policies, and NodeBalancers so the company can focus on growth without worrying about pricing changes as it rapidly scales.



NSoft also cites the high level of customer service it receives as a critical reason for its success. The Akamai success team works with NSoft to provide ongoing strategic support. The company also receives a direct line to Akamai to ask for recommendations on scaling and optimizing workloads across their entire infrastructure. “We’re not just getting infrastructure from Linode [now Akamai],” said Ana Dzida, Vice President of Marketing at NSoft. “Their success team adds additional value for no extra cost.”



NSoft has thrived in a market in which companies experience growing pains amid expansion. “We have grown together,” said Ana. Akamai “not only meets our needs, but they are compatible with our business model and are the most cost-effective provider.”



Savings on infrastructure costs have enabled NSoft to increase its budget for research and development and allowed them to lower prices on products. It’s also helped foster a “never satisfied” attitude and emphasis on innovation. Recent developments include new AI software, a turnkey platform for managing core betting business operations, and facial recognition software that adds a layer of identification and encrypted security to the NSoft platform and virtual games.