With the move to a virtualized, cloud-based infrastructure, Openlink’s security team was challenged by the need to gain highly granular visibility into application activity. A key feature of the Platform is the ability to visualize all workloads, flows, and processes within a compute environment.



“Although we’re in the public cloud, we are not multi-tenant,” Lamberg explained. “We build a single-tenant environment for each of our clients. As a result, I need to have a full understanding of what’s going on horizontally within each client’s infrastructure.”



Lamberg cites two key use cases that leverage Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. The first involves DevTest which provides clients with a test environment that enables them to quickly and easily spin up virtual machines to test Openlink’s application in various configurations before moving into production. In the event of an anomaly, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enables Lamberg’s team to quickly and clearly analyze the situation from a host perspective by providing visibility into all flow processes.



“It may not necessarily be a security issue,” says Lamberg. “It may be a case of a design or configuration flaw or perhaps the client accidentally loaded some malware and suddenly I’m seeing a command and control connection attempting to go out. The solution gives me the ability to immediately isolate this anomaly and view it with unprecedented clarity.”



The second use case involving Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is Openlink’s management of the clients’ supported production environment. “While our application is complex, it’s extremely deterministic,” said Lamberg. “So, I know all of the flows and processes that are supposed to be running on each of our servers supporting the client. This allows a baseline to be generated of their environment. In the event Akamai Guardicore Segmentation notes a process or flow outside of the baseline, I’m immediately alerted.”



This ability to “triage and diagnose” problems very quickly is a core benefit of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, Lamberg points out. The appearance of an unknown process or flow — which would be exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to isolate without a tool like Akamai Guardicore Segmentation – could simply signal a problem with the software or something far worse. “It’s highly unlikely that anyone can get into our environment, but I need assurance that we have a proactive mechanism in place to deal with that kind of situation. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides me with that.”



Akamai Guardicore Segmentation also caught Lamberg’s attention with its micro segmentation capabilities, which allow security operators to set security policies around individual or groups of applications and processes. “Attacks typically occur in a lateral fashion these days,” he noted. “They get a foothold in one machine and laterally jump to others. Having appropriate controls on all your machines, and being able to monitor the interaction of those machines, is the only way you’re going to get ahead of that problem.” Should Openlink decide to implement microsegmentation in the future, Lamberg believes the platform's capabilities could put the company in a better position to do so successfully.