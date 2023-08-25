As Head of Service Operations, Roberto Cavaggion is responsible for the broadcasting quality and security of RTL Nederland, one of the biggest Dutch TV networks. To help maintain performance, RTL broadcasts content via Akamai’s content delivery network. Audiences can access programming from a nearby server, which helps deliver low latency and uninterrupted viewing. These services include a streaming platform, Videoland, and Buienradar, an advanced real-time weather app.

Akamai App & API Protector and Prolexic help protect RTL’s infrastructure against DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks, which aim to flood business servers with traffic to slow them down or even force them offline. By eliminating DDoS incidents, RTL is giving viewers high-quality, uninterrupted streaming at all times. The Akamai solutions help RTL support its wider digital broadcasting strategy of increasing its audience through video streaming, catch-up services, and smartphone apps.

To learn more about RTL and Akamai, please read the case study and blog.