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Background

RTL

Leading broadcaster delivers uninterrupted, high-quality viewing and advanced weather forecasts to millions of people with Akamai

RTL logo

Location

Hilversum, The Netherlands

www.rtl.nl

Industry

Media

Key Impacts

  • DDoS incidents eliminated
  • High-quality, uninterrupted streaming
  • Increase in user audience

Solution

App & API Protector Prolexic
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As Head of Service Operations, Roberto Cavaggion is responsible for the broadcasting quality and security of RTL Nederland, one of the biggest Dutch TV networks. To help maintain performance, RTL broadcasts content via Akamai’s content delivery network. Audiences can access programming from a nearby server, which helps deliver low latency and uninterrupted viewing. These services include a streaming platform, Videoland, and Buienradar, an advanced real-time weather app. 

Akamai App & API Protector and Prolexic help protect RTL’s infrastructure against DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks, which aim to flood business servers with traffic to slow them down or even force them offline. By eliminating DDoS incidents, RTL is giving viewers high-quality, uninterrupted streaming at all times. The Akamai solutions help RTL support its wider digital broadcasting strategy of increasing its audience through video streaming, catch-up services, and smartphone apps.

To learn more about RTL and Akamai, please read the case study and blog.

About RTL Nederland

RTL Nederland is one of Holland’s leading and most distinguished media companies. Its goal is to entertain and inform a broad audience 24/7 on all relevant platforms with stories that touch both the heart and mind. The all-around media and entertainment company boasts five free-to-air television stations (RTL 4, RTL 5, RTL 7, RTL 8, and RTL Z), an independent news organisation, the leading local video on demand platform Videoland, three digital channels (RTL Lounge, RTL Crime, and RTL Telekids) and the digital weather platform Buienradar. Its channels and platforms offer a wide variety of predominately Dutch programs and international content, documentaries, films, and dramas. RTL Nederland is a subsidiary company of RTL Group and part of the international Bertelsmann organisation.
www.rtl.nl

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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