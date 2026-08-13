As governments and businesses worldwide put climate change at the top of the agenda, the world’s largest broadcasters have redoubled their efforts to minimize carbon emissions. RTL is no exception. Like most global streaming companies, besides producing content that generates a lot of CO 2 , much of RTL’s environmental impact and energy needs come from its streaming platforms, data centers, and Wi-Fi and broadband transmissions.

In recent years, the mother company of RTL Nederland, RTL Group, which is the largest broadcaster in Europe with interests in 67 television channels, 10 streaming platforms, and 38 radio stations, made sustainability a priority. This included an ambitious strategy for achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. As part of the group, RTL Nederland has already taken important steps to reach this goal and has set clear milestones between now and 2030 to ensure it remains on track.

Charles-Edouard Monier, Manager of Tech Business Planning & Insights, Ad Tech, and Sustainability at RTL, says, “We are determined to take action to help protect the environment by reducing energy use and its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, and this is reflected in our drive towards using more sustainable sources of energy.”

All the energy used in RTL’s offices in The Netherlands is now 100% renewable and windbased. Lighting in its locations is, on average, 70% LED-based, with some buildings already at 100%. RTL is also replacing its company car fleet with electric vehicles. Future initiatives include offering advertisers carbon-neutral inventories and purchasing carbon credits to offset outstanding CO 2 emissions.

An important aspect of RTL’s long-term sustainability strategy is reducing the carbon footprint of its supply chain, including those of its technology partners. Monier says, “As we increase sustainability throughout our supply chain, we increasingly partner with organizations that are aligned with our net-zero strategy.”