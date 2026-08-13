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Story highlights
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Cybersecurity data keeps growing
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Security teams and their agents need to store and analyze years of data to investigate threats, comply with regulations, and better detect attacks.
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Object storage became a strategic asset
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Sekoia made object storage a core part of its platform, so customers can directly query against historical security data.
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Opened the door to new AI services
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By combining large-scale storage and compute, Sekoia created a foundation for AI-powered investigations and new business opportunities.
“Akamai helped us build an agentic cyber defense platform for faster investigations at scale.”— Georges Bossert, CTPO and Co-Founder, Sekoia
Democratizing cybersecurity operations worldwide
Sekoia helps organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyberthreats at scale. Its AI-driven security platform handles huge amounts of data from various sources. That gives customers around the world the context they need to stop attacks faster.
As Sekoia grew from a European leader to a global platform, it needed a better way to manage security data across regions. With Akamai’s Object Storage and CPU resources, Sekoia made it easier to store, access, and analyze 20 petabytes of security data. It also created a new generation of security data services, setting the stage for agentic investigations.
Building a security platform powered by data
Sekoia believes that before the end of 2027, every organization will operate a large majority of their cyber defense with agents. According to Georges Bossert, Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) and Co-Founder of Sekoia, strong agentic cybersecurity depends on data and context.
Sekoia integrates data from a broad ecosystem of security tools. “Unlike other security providers, we can link information from various vendors. And we process petabytes of data in real time across the world,” said Bossert.
The company’s platform uses this info to automate threat detection, investigations, and responses. “This context helps us defend organizations in real time using an agentic workforce,” he continued. “We also need to keep that data accessible for historical understanding of threats.”
Growing data volumes created new infrastructure challenges
Sekoia’s existing environment helped the company build and scale its platform. Over time, however, new challenges emerged. As AI capabilities grew, so did data requirements.
Security teams want to store data longer, access it quickly, and use it from anywhere. “Processing years of cybersecurity events is very expensive and demanding,” said Bossert.
Sekoia needed infrastructure that could support three key goals:
- Retain large volumes of security data efficiently
- Deliver consistent performance across global regions
- Support AI-driven investigations at scale
“We have customers worldwide, so we need providers who can support our services everywhere,” he continued.
Evaluating cloud providers for scale, resilience, and performance
Sekoia compared cloud providers based on performance, cost, resilience, operational efficiency, and long-term fit. “Akamai best supports our requirements,” Bossert explained.
Several Akamai capabilities stood out during the evaluation:
- Multi-region coverage
- Object storage performance
- Akamai Cloud architecture that avoids hyperscaler egress charges
- Flexibility to design a custom architecture
Some providers force companies into a standard cloud model. Instead, Akamai teamed with Sekoia to find new ways of storing and accessing security data. “Akamai helped us create an architecture that we couldn’t build with our previous providers,” said Bossert.
Turning object storage into a core investigation platform
To support its platform, Sekoia uses the following Akamai products:
- Object Storage: Scalable and durable storage for security data. It helps with data retention, investigations, analytics, and direct queries on historical events.
- CPU: High-performance compute for large-scale data processing, analytics, searches, and security investigations.
Initially, Sekoia used Object Storage to archive and retain data. Today, Sekoia customers can search and analyze data directly in Object Storage.
“Security teams should be able to search and investigate historical data whenever their agents need to. Akamai supports both, giving us a base for operational efficiency and long-term growth,” said Bossert.
Delivering faster access to security data
As the amount of security data grows, maintaining performance becomes more challenging. Agents need answers within seconds, even when sifting through years of data. Sekoia uses Akamai’s CPU resources to support these demanding workloads.
“With Akamai CPUs, we can answer the most complex questions raised by our customers in a few seconds. Our customers get faster access to security data and can investigate incidents more quickly,” said Bossert.
The benefits extend beyond raw speed. “With Akamai, we built a more scalable architecture for complex queries over very large datasets,” said Bossert. “Now we can deliver consistent performance as data volumes continue to grow.”
Expanding business through partnership
After using Akamai products to enhance its platform, Sekoia became an Akamai partner. Bossert noted that Akamai’s scale, computing power, and collaborative approach were key factors in that decision.
The partnership also supports Sekoia’s long-term vision for AI-driven cybersecurity operations. Looking ahead, the company plans to merge its security expertise with Akamai’s AI capabilities. “AI enables us to apply the best level of security at scale,” said Bossert.
As Sekoia continues expanding, it sees Akamai as key to its growth strategy. “We built something with Akamai that we would love to deploy around the globe. A year from now, I want customers to say that Sekoia and Akamai helped them investigate faster, retain more data, and manage cybersecurity without sacrificing performance or cost,” concluded Bossert.
About Sekoia
Sekoia is the European agentic cybersecurity company building autonomous cyber defense in the AI era. Its security platform connects threat intelligence, customer context, investigation memory, AI models, security capabilities and response actions, so machines investigate and act at scale while security teams set intent, policy and control. Open and independent by design, it works across any security stack, any model and any deployment environment. From small and midsize businesses supported by MSSPs to Fortune 2000 enterprises, Sekoia makes advanced defense accessible to all.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.