Sekoia believes that before the end of 2027, every organization will operate a large majority of their cyber defense with agents. According to Georges Bossert, Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) and Co-Founder of Sekoia, strong agentic cybersecurity depends on data and context.

Sekoia integrates data from a broad ecosystem of security tools. “Unlike other security providers, we can link information from various vendors. And we process petabytes of data in real time across the world,” said Bossert.

The company’s platform uses this info to automate threat detection, investigations, and responses. “This context helps us defend organizations in real time using an agentic workforce,” he continued. “We also need to keep that data accessible for historical understanding of threats.”