CMS Made Simple

In its early days, the CMSMS Foundation had relied on small ISPs. As the organization’s platform matured, the need for reliable infrastructure became clear, and Akamai fit the bill perfectly.

Implementing Akamai’s cloud computing services was smooth, largely due to Akamai’s intuitive platform and responsive support. As a globally distributed volunteer team — typically 15 active members with 3–4 dedicated to infrastructure — the CMSMS Foundation needed to make every minute count. Its server team was experienced, but the organization didn’t want the team to waste time wrestling with infrastructure.

Akamai’s intuitive platform and quality support allowed the organization to focus on advancing its CMS platform rather than troubleshooting its technology stack.

The foundation also gained ongoing peace of mind, which goes a long way in a small organization. The server team was happy and focused on extending and optimizing its CMS.