Setplex serves customers across many regions, where CDN performance can vary. Rather than accept that any single provider’s network could become a point of failure for its customers, Setplex decided to build resilience directly into its platform.

In 2025, the company launched its CDN switcher and moved customers with global operations to a multi-CDN setup. “We combine Common Media Client Data statistics from our players with CDN logs to determine, in real time, which provider performs best for each user,” explained Sergey Yarosh, Solution Architect at Setplex.

The platform scores each CDN in real time and shifts traffic when performance drops. With Content Steering, the player can also switch providers during playback if the current CDN becomes unavailable or fails to deliver the stream.

The result: Since launching its multi-CDN approach, Setplex’s global customers have not experienced a serious, prolonged content delivery incident. The system can make hundreds or thousands of switches each day, even at the level of a specific region or internet service provider.