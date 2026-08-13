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Simplifying video delivery and improving reliability
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CDN issues threatened viewing quality
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Serving viewers across regions meant Setplex depended on CDN providers with varying performance. When a provider had problems, Setplex had limited control over recovery and the impact on customers.
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Akamai simplified the delivery pipeline
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Akamai’s media delivery, live video, and storage services helped Setplex streamline its video workflow, reduce operational effort, and troubleshoot issues more easily.
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More stable streams with direct ingest
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By ingesting content directly onto Akamai’s network, Setplex brings the ingest point closer to the encoder, reducing packet loss and helping deliver more stable video streams.
Building reliable video delivery at global scale
Setplex provides OTT video solutions to customers around the world through its Zapflex platform. As demand for reliable, high-quality streaming grows, it needed a delivery architecture that could handle regional differences, peak viewing periods, and CDN failures. In 2025, Setplex launched a multi-CDN approach that uses real-time performance data to route viewers to the best provider. Akamai’s media delivery, live video, and storage services helped Setplex simplify that architecture while maintaining the performance and reliability its customers expect.
A multi-CDN strategy reduced the impact of outages
Setplex serves customers across many regions, where CDN performance can vary. Rather than accept that any single provider’s network could become a point of failure for its customers, Setplex decided to build resilience directly into its platform.
In 2025, the company launched its CDN switcher and moved customers with global operations to a multi-CDN setup. “We combine Common Media Client Data statistics from our players with CDN logs to determine, in real time, which provider performs best for each user,” explained Sergey Yarosh, Solution Architect at Setplex.
The platform scores each CDN in real time and shifts traffic when performance drops. With Content Steering, the player can also switch providers during playback if the current CDN becomes unavailable or fails to deliver the stream.
The result: Since launching its multi-CDN approach, Setplex’s global customers have not experienced a serious, prolonged content delivery incident. The system can make hundreds or thousands of switches each day, even at the level of a specific region or internet service provider.
Akamai provided a stable foundation for global delivery
Akamai’s network plays a key role in Setplex’s multi-CDN architecture. “Akamai consistently ranks as one of the most stable, particularly in Europe and the United States,” said Yarosh.
That stability proved valuable during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Other CDN providers experienced performance issues in Latin America during peak viewing periods. Setplex shifted most of the affected customers’ traffic to Akamai’s network, helping maintain reliable viewing.
Setplex uses Akamai’s services across several parts of its video workflow:
- Adaptive Media Delivery dynamically routes requests to different origins and supports geoblocking, anti-piracy controls, and subscriber-specific access.
- Media Services Live 5 supports live video workflows and archive services for catch-up viewing.
- NetStorage and Object Storage support video on demand (VOD) assets and other customer workloads.
- DataStream collects and analyzes CDN logs, giving Setplex near–real time visibility into content delivery so its team can respond quickly to incidents.
“Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery and Media Services Live 5 provide the simplest path from the encoder to the viewer,” said Yarosh. “Together, they create a reliable delivery pipeline without requiring us to manage all of the underlying networks and servers.”
“Akamai simplifies our architecture while delivering reliable performance.”— Sergey Yarosh, Solution Architect, Setplex
Reducing operational effort with a unified delivery pipeline
While Setplex builds most of its technology in-house, it turns to third-party infrastructure when building and operating a capability would take too long or cost too much. Using Akamai’s delivery, media services, and storage capabilities helps Setplex offload some of that operational work while maintaining visibility across the delivery pipeline.
“Akamai reduces our operational effort and simplifies the end-to-end delivery pipeline,” said Yarosh. “At the same time, it gives us the visibility we need to monitor performance and operate our service with confidence.”
Using Akamai’s services across the delivery pipeline also simplifies troubleshooting for Setplex’s support team. Rather than searching across multiple systems to pinpoint where a failure occurred, the team can investigate issues within a more connected workflow.
Akamai’s network also gives Setplex another option when customers need coverage in regions where the company doesn’t operate its own infrastructure. The company can ingest content directly onto Akamai’s network, placing the ingest point closer to the encoder. “This significantly reduces packet loss and makes streams more stable,” explained Yarosh.
Exploring ways to further improve CDN selection
Setplex is also exploring how better viewer data could improve its automated delivery decisions. The company is testing an Adaptive Media Delivery feature that allows it to compare its current geolocation method with more accurate location data. Location is one input into Setplex’s CDN performance scores, so better location data could help the company make more precise regional decisions.
“A successful proof of concept would demonstrate that this feature provides more reliable location data or comparable accuracy with a performance advantage that improves our real-time decisioning workflow,” said Yarosh.
That work supports a broader goal: using more information about each viewer to deliver content more effectively. Location, internet provider, and connection type can all help Setplex determine how best to handle a request.
Using AI to shape the next stage of video delivery
AI already supports several parts of Setplex’s workflow, including data analysis and delivery configuration. As usage grows, the company expects to process more data and automate more operational decisions. The challenge is scaling those AI workflows without putting its platform reliability at risk.
Setplex plans to keep as much of its technology in-house as possible. But as demand for its AI-powered features grows, the company may need more cloud infrastructure to support them.
“Considering the fast-growing demand for our AI-based features, we might soon need cloud-based infrastructure. That's where Akamai Inference can help us scale,” concluded Yarosh.
About Setplex
Setplex builds the technology behind online video services for operators, broadcasters, and media owners worldwide. Its platform, Zapflex, gives providers everything they need to launch, run, and grow a video business, without the complexity, cost, and risk of assembling it themselves. Setplex also runs its own direct-to-consumer streaming services, so the company understands firsthand what it takes to delight, retain, and grow an audience, not just build the software.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.