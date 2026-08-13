As more companies across industries look to satisfy consumer and user expectations for zero downtime and real-time experiences, they continue to evolve their use of cloud computing to optimize their data-intensive edge-native applications. These days, media and entertainment companies are further modernizing their cloud strategies by taking advantage of cloud computing resources at the edge, making it possible to deliver those experiences — powered by edge-native applications — even more effectively and efficiently.

As research from Forrester Consulting underscores, "With 98% of media respondents expecting a majority of their workloads to be cloud-native within the next 12 months, finding the right partner for a distributed cloud platform is essential. And the number one requirement for those partners, according to IT leaders? The ability to deploy and execute from cloud to edge."

That is the case for a popular social media platform that continually innovates as it drives the industry forward. Reaching billions of users, it regularly enhances capabilities and infrastructure to best enable the delivery of real-time digital experiences. As its users’ demands for flawless, individualized experiences grew, Akamai enabled this platform provider to extend its cloud computing workloads to the edge. This paved the way for the provider to deliver the next generation of interactive social experiences.