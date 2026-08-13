Telecom Argentina delivers the critical infrastructure and services that connect companies and users. The complexity, interconnectedness, and distribution of the company broadens its attack surface and exposes it to a greater risk of cyberattacks and internet vulnerabilities. In addition, the company’s diverse service portfolio introduces unique security challenges.

Considering the vast amount of sensitive customer and user data the company is responsible for, Telecom Argentina needed to implement a comprehensive, multifaceted, and multilayered risk management system. The growing threat of ransomware and its potential for violating the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information and the corresponding information systems prompted the company to prioritize its cybersecurity efforts to protect data.

As Adrián Judzik, Chief Security Officer at Telecom Argentina, explained, "Although a solid foundation has been laid, it is crucial to continue working on awareness and education, as the risks to which we are exposed and attacker tactics are constantly evolving.”