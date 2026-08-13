TOUS was working on its digital commerce site since 2006 and was ready to face the challenges of the pandemic. Because of this, the company could adapt during the closures, allowing its online retail business to grow significantly during this period. “Thanks to our anticipation, we were ready to receive our customers through ecommerce during the lockdown,” says Inés De Miguel, Cybersecurity Manager at TOUS.

A key priority during this process was to ensure continuous business functionality. “Business continuity is everything. The website must be working 24/7,” De Miguel says.