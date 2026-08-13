At TOUS, the customer is key, and the company always works to create a safe experience both in the physical stores and online. Akamai is a key partner in this journey. With robust web protection, TOUS can optimize the customer experience at all times.
First-class security for luxury fashion retailer
Opening the doors to online shopping
TOUS was working on its digital commerce site since 2006 and was ready to face the challenges of the pandemic. Because of this, the company could adapt during the closures, allowing its online retail business to grow significantly during this period. “Thanks to our anticipation, we were ready to receive our customers through ecommerce during the lockdown,” says Inés De Miguel, Cybersecurity Manager at TOUS.
A key priority during this process was to ensure continuous business functionality. “Business continuity is everything. The website must be working 24/7,” De Miguel says.
Constant teamwork to anticipate any attacks
“The timing is always crucial in terms of cybersecurity,” says De Miguel. “And TOUS and Akamai worked closely to anticipate and adapt to all situations and consumer evolution on key days.”
As well as revealing the volume of automated software accessing the TOUS website, Bot Manager draws on a comprehensive database of more than 1,700 bots derived from activity in Akamai’s global network of edge servers.
Security as a worthwhile investment
De Miguel also stresses the importance of working with an experienced and proactive security partner. “We work together constantly with an agile methodology.”
Looking to the future, De Miguel is confident that TOUS can press ahead with new digital experiences. “To stay ahead in the luxury fashion sector, you must focus all your attention on high-performance, innovative experiences for customers,” she says.
About TOUS
TOUS is a jewelry, accessories, and fashion retail company that shines with creativity and self-expression, and is present in more than 40 countries, with more than 700 stores, and revenues of €450 million in 2022. The company employs a team of more than 4,000 professionals working together to achieve the corporate purpose, which is to create, design, and forge a world made with the hands and the heart. A world that inspires joy, hope, and passion to help people feel better. Summed up by the firm in six words: “We craft a world of joy.”
This same purpose guides the company’s social contributions, which reflect its commitment to the environment and to the preservation of craftsmanship through job creation and training at the TOUS Jewelry Trade and Artisans School (ETJOA), created in 2018.
About Arturai
Partnering with Akamai since 2001, Arturai is a leader in providing multicloud security, enterprise security, web performance, and cloud computing across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Arturai supports some of the most well-known and leading companies in the world.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.