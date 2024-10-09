Incorporated in 1937, Toyota Motor Corporation has grown from building its first vehicle, the Model G1 truck, to producing more than 300 million cars worldwide. As Toyota evolves into a mobility company focused on connected car technologies and services, Akamai helps secure its journey by addressing crucial cybersecurity needs.
Securely enabling the car of the future
Ensuring uninterrupted connected services
As the world’s leading automotive giant, Toyota manufactures around 10 million vehicles every year. But Toyota’s mission is about more than just selling cars; it’s about empowering customers to move freely whenever they choose. According to Koji Takeoka, InfoTech Department Manager for Toyota’s Connected Advanced Development Division, “We want to go beyond being a car manufacturer and distributor to becoming a service provider offering connected services.”
Tasked with creating the connected car ecosystem of the future, Takeoka is focused on ensuring uninterrupted services — starting with top-notch cybersecurity.
Protecting against global attacks
To ensure seamless delivery of advanced services across regions and maintain a secure environment, Toyota relies on Akamai’s web application firewall (WAF), part of App & API Protector. This WAF safeguards around 150 Toyota-owned websites, including Toyota.jp and Lexus.jp, handling approximately 700 TB of traffic every year.
“WAF offers robust protection against global attacks. Akamai plays a crucial role in securing our sites, allowing Toyota customers to use them with confidence,” said Takeoka.
Confidently shifting into the future
With the automotive industry undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, and Toyota evolving into a mobility company, Takeoka is laser-focused on the shifting demands of IT infrastructure. Take autonomous driving, for example — this technology requires IT performance at a whole new level. For Takeoka, the future hinges on edge computing and distributed technologies.
“As connected cars drive the need for advanced services like autonomous driving and heightened connectivity, we’re excited to harness Akamai’s expertise in distributed computing and traffic routing control. And we’re confident Akamai will be a reliable partner for the next 20 years,” Takeoka concluded.
About Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.