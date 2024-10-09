Toyota Motor Corporation

As the world’s leading automotive giant, Toyota manufactures around 10 million vehicles every year. But Toyota’s mission is about more than just selling cars; it’s about empowering customers to move freely whenever they choose. According to Koji Takeoka, InfoTech Department Manager for Toyota’s Connected Advanced Development Division, “We want to go beyond being a car manufacturer and distributor to becoming a service provider offering connected services.”

Tasked with creating the connected car ecosystem of the future, Takeoka is focused on ensuring uninterrupted services — starting with top-notch cybersecurity.