The agency now needed to address the availability and security of the survey application. It implemented App & API Protector, a cloud security solution that provides DDoS mitigation and a fully functional web application firewall (WAF).

Operating as part of the Akamai Connected Cloud, App & API Protector extends the security perimeter to the edge, mitigating attacks targeting web applications, including:

DDoS

Scripting and injection attacks (XSS, SQLi, CDMi, PHPi, RFI, LFI)

Traffic protections within OWASP Top 10 list

With enormous capacity at its disposal, the platform automatically scales to absorb and deflect malicious traffic, while maintaining site performance and availability for production users.



Included with the App & API Protector is Akamai’s full-featured WAF, which offers a rich collection of predefined but configurable application-layer firewall rules. Akamai maintains this with regular updates for different categories, such as protocol violations, request limit violations, HTTP policy violations, malicious robots, generic and command injection attacks, Trojan backdoors, and outbound content leakage.

Like all Akamai features, the security features function on Akamai edge servers, which are within a single network hop of 85% of all end users. Even in cases where a client outside the U.S. is requesting a site/application with caching configured for the U.S. only, the end user will be first connected to the closest available edge server. It is at that edge server where security policies are applied, and mitigations are enforced.

Mitigation at the edge enables Akamai to route traffic over the best available route between the client and origin, without having to redirect requests to a centralized PoP or third-party cloud for security inspection and mitigation. Akamai provides security mitigation in a direct line, at the edge, without impacting performance.

This massive capacity and mitigation accuracy have earned Akamai recognition as an industry leader in DDoS mitigation and WAF from both Gartner3 and Forrester.4



Despite the mass proliferation of smartphones, only 77% of Americans have home broadband access, while 15% can only access the internet over their smartphone.5 The agency also considered underserved communities, which are critical population segments necessary for the policy and legislative decisions. A key requirement of its digital strategy was to ensure that everyone who was smartphone-dependent, or lacked internet access altogether, was counted.



The agency was aware that it needed more than just accelerated dynamic web content across the middle mile; it needed to be able to optimize content on a per-device basis. While a responsive web design (RWD) can accommodate varieties of devices, it also introduces many new challenges, such as delivering a much larger payload to the client and increasing the number of requests back to the origin. RWD can cause multiple calls back to the origin for responsive content because of the diversity of devices that are making initial requests.



Akamai Ion was designed specifically to optimize the user experience through edge site content adaptation. Ion goes beyond mobile detection and redirection by adapting content for mobile clients at the edge, reducing the client-side payload, and offloading the increased number of requests that are necessary for RWD.



Akamai’s dynamic routing mitigates middle-mile latency, and Ion takes optimizations to the edge, using client-specific situational intelligence to dynamically adapt content for the end-user experience.

With Ion, Akamai’s content delivery service provides maximum offload, scalability, performance, and availability for the agency’s survey application. At the same time, Ion minimized survey abandonment by ensuring an optimal user experience, regardless of the user’s devices or network capabilities.