The U.S. government has gone digital with the constitutionally mandated decennial population survey. The agency in charge of the decennial data collection has taken full advantage of available technology to make participation easier for all Americans, while providing U.S. government and its enterprise customers more efficient access to the resulting data. Over its 230-year history, the agency has relied on surveyors to gather population data by recording information on paper — until now.
Technology, like cloud computing and the proliferation of mobile devices, made it easy to go digital. But technology also posed challenges that needed to be addressed. The first challenge was security. This included making sure the survey was available and that the confidentiality and integrity of the data collected was protected. The second challenge was to ensure access to the survey for everyone.
To meet the challenges, the agency looked to RavenTek and Akamai. With a global edge platform of over 350,000 servers, Akamai was able to place the agency’s first layer of security within one network hop of 85% of all users and threats. Furthermore, Akamai’s mobile edge optimization and performance routing ensured optimal performance and availability for all Americans.
From the start, the agency had already planned an expansive cloud architecture that included multiple regions, each with redundant active and reserve workloads. Even with this level of back-end redundancy, it was clear that the survey application required a more dynamic scalability to be able to maintain optimal performance while mitigating threats.
To meet these needs, RavenTek and Akamai worked closely alongside the agency to move forward with its deployment of front-end solutions for a domain name system (DNS), application-layer security, and UX optimization.