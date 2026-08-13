As a leading travel services provider, Yatra is constantly leading the way for its customers to provide them with an amazing online search and shopping experience. Regardless of whether customers are accessing its site from a desktop or via a mobile app, the Yatra team has invested to optimize that entire experience. To do so, Yatra has invested in best-of-breed solutions such as Akamai's web performance solution, Ion. Additionally to ensure application security at the edge, Yatra has invested in Akamai's App & API Protector and Bot Manager Premier solutions. Yatra continues to invest in additional Akamai tools to stay ahead of the game in this competitive and rapidly changing online travel space.
About Yatra
Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd., which is based in Gurgaon, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700 Corporate customers and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. We remain committed to our mission of "creating happy travelers". Through our website, www.yatra.com, our mobile applications, and our other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services catering to their travel needs.
Our customers can review and book flights on all major Indian and international airlines, and can book accommodations at more than 101,000 hotels in more than 1,300 cities and towns in India as well as more than 1,000,000 hotels around the world. To ensure that our service is truly a "one-stop shop" for travelers, we also provide our customers with access to over 1,000 holiday packages and more than 43,000 activities. Our brand is among the most well recognized brands in not only the Indian online travel industry, but all of Indian Internet commerce.
Based on our large and loyal existing customer base, our comprehensive service offerings, our experienced management team and our multi-channel strategy, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian travel market.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.