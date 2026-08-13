Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd., which is based in Gurgaon, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700 Corporate customers and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. We remain committed to our mission of "creating happy travelers". Through our website, www.yatra.com, our mobile applications, and our other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services catering to their travel needs.



Our customers can review and book flights on all major Indian and international airlines, and can book accommodations at more than 101,000 hotels in more than 1,300 cities and towns in India as well as more than 1,000,000 hotels around the world. To ensure that our service is truly a "one-stop shop" for travelers, we also provide our customers with access to over 1,000 holiday packages and more than 43,000 activities. Our brand is among the most well recognized brands in not only the Indian online travel industry, but all of Indian Internet commerce.

Based on our large and loyal existing customer base, our comprehensive service offerings, our experienced management team and our multi-channel strategy, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian travel market.